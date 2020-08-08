Bad bounce dooms FC Tucson in '20 home opener, city's first pro game since pandemic hit

Niall Logue was in the right place at the right time. The end result, however, was far from ideal.

FC Tucson's defender slid in to block a kick headed for the net, only to deflect it past his own goalie and give Omaha Union a second-half lead that it wouldn't relinquish.

The Men in Black lost Saturday's home opener by a final of 2-1 at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson's first professional sporting event since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports leagues worldwide. The match was played in an empty stadium. FC Tucson's fans congregated downtown as part of a drive-in watch party held at El Toro Flicks.

Saturday continued a bad habit for FC Tucson (1-2-0).

“Again, we didn’t start a second half well,” coach John Galas said, referencing last week’s 1-0 loss to Chattanooga. “It’s stuff that we’ve talked about, we’ve done our work on it and we shot ourselves in the foot.“

The game was scoreless at halftime, indicating an exciting finish. But FC Tucson’s opponent quelled that notion quickly.