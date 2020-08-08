Bad bounce dooms FC Tucson in '20 home opener, city's first pro game since pandemic hit

Niall Logue was in the right place at the right time. The end result, however, was far from ideal.
FC Tucson's defender slid in to block a kick headed for the net, only to deflect it past his own goalie and give Omaha Union a second-half lead that it wouldn't relinquish.
The Men in Black lost Saturday's home opener by a final of 2-1 at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson's first professional sporting event since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports leagues worldwide. The match was played in an empty stadium. FC Tucson's fans congregated downtown as part of a drive-in watch party held at El Toro Flicks.
Saturday continued a bad habit for FC Tucson (1-2-0).
“Again, we didn’t start a second half well,” coach John Galas said, referencing last week’s 1-0 loss to Chattanooga. “It’s stuff that we’ve talked about, we’ve done our work on it and we shot ourselves in the foot.“
The game was scoreless at halftime, indicating an exciting finish. But FC Tucson’s opponent quelled that notion quickly.
Union Omaha controlled the tempo and the ball the rest of the way, scoring two goals in the first 18 minutes of the second half — one by Lucas Hauswirth and another by Ethan Decker. Hauswirth, a former FC Tucson player, initially booted the ball that Logue deflected, resulting in the first goal.
“I don’t know if that was ironic or cruel,” Galas joked.
FULL TIME: @FCTucson 1@Union_Omaha 2 #TUCvOMA | https://t.co/yeyUgn33MK pic.twitter.com/8aazG0VfuI— USL League One (@USLLeagueOne) August 9, 2020
Hauswirth let out a spirited celebration afterwards, though he cleared up any misconceptions about it with his former coach in the postgame handshake line.
“Luke came up and gave me a big hug after the game,” Galas said. “He made it clear that the celebration wasn’t in spite of not playing here this year. He’s a great kid, I’m happy for him, personally.”
FC Tucson's Erik Virgen scored desperation goal in the 93rd minute to cut the lead in half. Goalkeeper Merancio Valdez added three saves. The club’s offense produced 12 shots on net, with two of them on target.
Galas did draw positives from the night, saying the “response was good” at the end of the game.
Now, a three-game road trip is on the horizon, where FC Tucson will look to break it’s two-game losing skid. First up is a match with the Richmond Kickers in Virginia next weekend.
“We’re very close to being a good team," he said. "We just have to clean up a few things."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!