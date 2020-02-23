Bareback riding champion Tanner Aus sets new Tucson arena record for combined score

Killer Bee, the 2019 World Champion Bareback Horse of the Year, came out of the chute hot, with Aus holding tight to the rigging strapped to the horse’s withers. Aus’ spurs dug into her chestnut-brown shoulders and his turquoise chap-clad legs held tight to Killer Bee, as his body took a beating from the mighty steed who kicked and bucked for what seemed to be her life.

Several of Aus’ competitors were jumping up and down on the platform next to the chutes, cheering loudly during what was clearly a special ride. He would later say that had little to do with him and more to do with the horse’s reputation.

When the requisite eight seconds was up and Aus was safely off Killer Bee’s back and running back across the arena, the booming voice of the announcer belted out Aus’ score for the ride: 91.5.

That score, combined with his previous ride score of 87.5, landed Aus the win and set a new arena record, with a two-ride total score of 179. The previous record of 178 points was set in 2006.

Several minutes after he was announced as champion, after receiving congratulations and handshakes from the other riders, Aus still looked a bit stunned as he talked about the ride.