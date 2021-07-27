Barstool Sports is new title sponsor of Arizona Bowl

The Arizona Bowl has a new title sponsor, and it's major player in sports media. (Just ask your kids).

The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl will take place Dec. 31 at Arizona Stadium. The multi-year deal between the digital media platform and the bowl game was announced during an 11 a.m. news conference at the Stevie Eller Dance Theatre on campus at the UA.

"This game-changing partnership with Barstool Sports will literally change the landscape of the bowl for years to come, connecting our history of leading-edge innovation that showcases the grand traditions of football to Barstool's unmatched creative content power and streaming services," said Arizona Bowl executive director Kym Adair.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, Barstool CEO Erika Nardini and the Arizona Bowl committee all signed a cherry red barstool as an unconventional contract. The New Year's Eve game features teams from the upper echelon of the Mountain West and Mid-American conferences.

Portnoy said sponsoring a college football bowl game "has always been a dream of mine."