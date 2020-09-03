'Baseball nut' is trying to crack case of player with Tucson ties

How do you find information about a man who played one big-league baseball game nearly 120 years ago, potentially under the wrong name?

Start by looking for his relatives, even if it means digging around in far-flung Tucson.

Chris Rainey, a member of the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR), is a self described baseball “nut” living in Oxford, Ohio. The lifelong Cleveland Indians fan is on a mission that he is determined to complete.

“My goal is to get a picture, baseball card or picture photo of everybody who's ever played for the Cleveland Indians since 1901,” he said.

Rainey has all but four Indians players in his collection. He continues to be stumped by the curious case of Harry Hogan, who played one game — Aug. 13, 1901 — for the Indians. Hogan went 0 for 4 with a strikeout in a win over the White Sox, was demoted, and never played in the big again.

“He came one day, played the next and was gone the third day,” Rainey said.

The Indians' record books list Hogan as hailing from Syracuse, New York. But Rainey believes Hogan could in fact be Malachi Silvanus Hogan of Marion, Ohio — a man whose daughter eventually moved to Tucson.