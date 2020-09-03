'Baseball nut' is trying to crack case of player with Tucson ties

How do you find information about a man who played one big-league baseball game nearly 120 years ago, potentially under the wrong name?
Start by looking for his relatives, even if it means digging around in far-flung Tucson.
Chris Rainey, a member of the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR), is a self described baseball “nut” living in Oxford, Ohio. The lifelong Cleveland Indians fan is on a mission that he is determined to complete.
“My goal is to get a picture, baseball card or picture photo of everybody who's ever played for the Cleveland Indians since 1901,” he said.
Rainey has all but four Indians players in his collection. He continues to be stumped by the curious case of Harry Hogan, who played one game — Aug. 13, 1901 — for the Indians. Hogan went 0 for 4 with a strikeout in a win over the White Sox, was demoted, and never played in the big again.
“He came one day, played the next and was gone the third day,” Rainey said.
The Indians' record books list Hogan as hailing from Syracuse, New York. But Rainey believes Hogan could in fact be Malachi Silvanus Hogan of Marion, Ohio — a man whose daughter eventually moved to Tucson.
Rainey said there's evidence to support his hunch: A newspaper article from 1901 mentioned that "M.S. Hogan" from Marion was going to try out for the Indians. M.S. Hogan’s 1945 obituary said he was a baseball player at one point, while Harry Hogan's 1934 obit had no mention of the sport.
“It really appears that the Hogan that played for Cleveland hadn't come from Syracuse, New York, but had in fact come from Marion, Ohio,” Rainey said.
Looking for proof that M.S. Hogan played for the Indians, Rainey tracked down the name of his daughter, Edna Hogan Ralston. Edna and her husband George moved from Cleveland to Arizona in 1947.
George Ralston, an investment broker, died in 1962; Edna followed in 1985. Both are buried at Saint Philips in the Hills Church Cemetery in Tucson.
“I'm hoping that there are some grandchildren still in the Tucson area,” Rainey said. “I’m curious if they know the story of him and can say, ‘Grandpa Malachi was a ballplayer and played for the Indians.’”
Rainey plans to eventually write a biography on Hogan, one that will appear on the SABR website. He's hopeful that someone from Tucson can confirm what he's long suspected, and maybe more.
“It'd be fun to uncover the rest of this story,” Rainey said.
