Bob Baffert wins sixth Kentucky Derby, tied for most ever

  • Updated

Trainer Bob Baffert makes a phone call following a race before the 146th running of the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Louisville, Ky.

 Charlie Riedel / The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authentic took charge early and held off race favorite Tiz the Law down the stretch to win the 146th Kentucky Derby in a wire-to-wire performance that gave Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his sixth victory.

It's the sixth Kentucky Derby winner for Baffert, the Nogales, Arizona-born and University of Arizona-educated horse trainer. He's also won with Silver Charm (1997), Real Quiet (1998), War Emblem (2002), American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018). He is now tied with Ben Jones for the most Derby wins among trainers. Jones won six times between 1938 and 1952

Starting as the 8-1 third betting choice from the far No. 18 post, the colt broke fast on the outside to lead by the first turn. He didn’t let up despite pursuit from Ny Traffic and Storm The Court, with Tiz the Law giving chase by the far turn. Tiz the Law got close entering the stretch before Authentic pulled away to win the race run without spectators at Churchill Downs.

Ridden by John Velazquez, Authentic covered 1¼ mile in 2:00.61 and paid $18.80, $6 and $5.

Tiz the Law returned $3.40 and $3.20 while Mr. Big News, a 50-1 shot, paid $16.80.

