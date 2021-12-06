Bob Baffert's Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California

But in the wake of Medina Spirit's failed test, Baffert was suspended by Churchill Downs and barred from entering horses in the 2022 and 2023 Kentucky Derbies. He also was banned by the New York Racing Association from entering horses at its Belmont, Saratoga and Aqueduct tracks.

Last Friday, Craig Robertson, Baffert's attorney, released a statement saying that tests done by a New York lab have "definitely confirmed" Medina Spirit tested positive for the steroid — not through an injection but due to an ointment used to treat a skin rash.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has been investigating the case, and has yet to hold a hearing that could possibly disqualify Medina Spirit.

In the $6 million BC Classic last month, Medina Spirit couldn't muster the necessary late kick to threaten winner Knicks Go.

"I'm very proud of him. He ran a great race," Baffert said last month. "To me, he's the best 3-year-old. He showed it today. That's what racing is all about, proving it on the racetrack. And he proved it today that he's the real deal."