Boise State, Central Michigan to meet in seventh edition of Arizona Bowl

The Arizona Bowl is in its first season under the Barstool sponsorship following deals with NOVA Home Loans and Offerpad. This year's game will be streamed on Barstool's digital platforms rather than shown on over-the-air television. Asked if that was a concern, Avalos, 40, called it "the way of life."

"My kids watch streaming, everyone streams these days, so it's the direction that things are moving. ... This is going to be a new opportunity for us in a new era," Avalos said.

The Arizona bowl kicks off a noon. Creed lead singer Scott Stapp will perform at halftime; following the game, the bowl will hold a New Year's bash downtown.

The Arizona Bowl will return to full capacity this year after holding last year's game between Ball State and San Jose State in an empty stadium. Adair says she expects "a pretty good turnout," but noted that ticket sales are hard to project "because of the (COVID-19) issues still around and people traveling."

"We expect a lot of fans that will make their way out to Southern Arizona from both of these areas," Adair said. "It'll also attract a lot of fan interest from people in this area that want to come watch these two teams compete. We're optimistic that we'll have a full stadium."

Arizona Bowl history 2015: Nevada 28, Colorado State 23 2016: Air Force 45, South Alabama 21 2017: New Mexico State 26, Utah State 20, OT 2018: Nevada 16, Arkansas State 13, OT 2019: Wyoming 38, Georgia State 17 2020: Ball State 34, San Jose State 13 2021: Boise State vs. Central Michigan, Dec. 31, noon

