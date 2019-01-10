Brothers Davonte and Deondre Eason are a little more than a year apart, but they may as well be twins. They finish each other’s sentences, do everything together and look alike enough to off a “Parent Trap”-style switch. (Well, if Davonte ditches the facial hair.)
On Saturday, the brothers will play together for the first time as Pima Aztecs. The men’s basketball team hosts Chandler-Gilbert at 4 p.m.
Coach Brian Peabody said Davonte and Deondre add a lot to the team when healthy. Injuries have threatened both of their seasons so far.
“I think Saturday will be the first time that they’ve played together where they haven’t had any injuries in probably a month and a half,” Peabody said. “I’m just hoping it’s a big shot in the arm, getting those guys back.”
It’s been a winding road.
Davonte Eason graduated from Tucson High in 2015, then enrolled at Tohono O’odham Community College, where he immediately contributed on the court. Deondre joined his brother at TOCC a year later, and both redshirted the season. When the year ended, both began searching for new schools. They said they were isolated — and bored — playing in Sells.
They moved back to Tucson and found matching spots at Pima.
The brothers sat out the 2017-18 season, when the Aztecs made a run that ended in the championship game. They’ve been spotty contributors this season. Davonte, a sophomore, has played throughout the first half of the season.
Deondre broke his hand shortly after the start of the season and has been recovering the last six weeks. Thursday marked his first full-contact practice since the injury.
Peabody said the brothers’ athleticism is one of their biggest strengths.
“And they’re two things we don’t have, because they can get the ball above the rim,” Peabody said. “We’re just lacking that athleticism right now that, hopefully, they’ll bring to the table.”
The Aztecs eked out a 73-70 win Wednesday night over South Mountain. They’re now 13-3 overall and 6-2 in conference play. The team is ranked No. 11 in the NJCAA Division II poll, after starting the season ranked tops in the country.
Deondre Eason said he believes the chemistry he has with his brother can only help the Aztecs. After all, the Eason brothers have been playing on the same teams since middle school.
“The fact that your brother is so close in age to where you can play together — it’s fun,” he said.