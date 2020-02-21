Bullrider TJ Gray lives in his truck, rides bulls for a living — and lives his dream

TJ and Levi Gray wake up each day, pick a spot on the map and say “let’s drive there.”

The brothers, aged 18 and 20, are professional bull riders. As such, they have the freedom most people dream about: driving on open roads with the windows rolled down, a new adventure each time the sun comes up.

“He’s my best friend,” TJ said of his older brother.

They have been attached to riding as long as TJ can recall. They started by riding sheep at the age of 3, then moved on to calves before braving the biggest animals of them all: bulls.

TJ and Levi come from a small town called Dairy, Oregon. Their parents, Jami and Tim Gray, spent time when their boys were young taking them on road trips to compete.

Now, the two brothers live out of a camper set up in the back of their pickup truck. They travel all over the country searching for rodeos to compete in, big or small.

TJ notes that their pickup truck “is nice because it has a shower and small kitchen.”

That’s significant, because his living situation this week doesn’t have either.