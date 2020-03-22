Cancellation of Saddlebrooke's college golf tournament breaks 21-year tradition, residents' hearts

It’s a Sunday in March, and for the first time in most people’s lifetimes, Southern Arizona’s baseball diamonds, tennis courts, soccer fields and golf courses are barren of young athletes, as collegiate and high school sports in the state and country have come to a screeching halt in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

For one community 45 minutes up the road from Tucson, the pause from sports broke a 21-year tradition.

The MountainView Collegiate Women’s Golf Tournament is different from most, in that players and coaches stay in the houses of Saddlebrooke residents who cook them meals and drive them to and from the golf course.

For the players, coaches and residents involved, the tournament has resulted in deep and lasting friendships that in some cases meld into an extended family.

“Needless to say, we are very disappointed and sad” to cancel, said Jo Helms, the tournament and volunteer coordinator. “This tournament brings such joy and camaraderie to the community. We look forward each year to see these players with their skills, smiles and vibrant energy.”

This year’s tournament was scheduled to begin March 20 at The Preserve Golf Club, where it was also played last year. Prior to 2019, the tournament was played on the course for which it was named, MountainView.

The tournament got its start in 1999, thanks in part to Colorado women’s golf coach Anne Kelly, a former Tucson resident who graduated from Santa Rita High School.

Kelly’s mother, living in Saddlebrooke at the time, saw the need for a collegiate event in the area and recruited her daughter to help make it happen. CU worked with Kelly’s mother for years to develop the tournament as a successful stop on the Collegiate Women’s Tour.