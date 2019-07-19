Carlos Merancio is finally back with his family after moving away from his Hermosillo, Sonora home when he was 12.
Well, kinda.
FC Tucson’s starting goalkeeper first moved to Monterrey, Nuevo Leon to attend a soccer academy. He spent the better part of the last six years with the Monarcas Morelia Reserves and Academy.
“For my mom, especially, it was hard to let me go at 12 years old,” Merancio said.
Merancio, 20, signed with FC Tucson for their inaugural season in USL League One. Merancio is living here with his father; the rest of his family is a short drive away. He visited his family in Mexico for a few days after the Men in Black defeated Toronto FC II on July 3.
FC Tucson (5-6-4) will take on the Greenville Triumph on Saturday in South Carolina.
Merancio started playing soccer at a young age, but was the only athlete in his family.
When the opportunity to be part of a soccer league academy came about, Merancio’s family knew he had to go.
The first week was tough. Merancio said he cried almost every night because of how much he missed his family.
After he got over the initial culture shock, he started adapting to his new surroundings. He started realizing that he couldn’t call home with any little concern or to talk about minor injuries or sickness because it would only worry his family and there was nothing any of them would be able to do.
He credits that experience with helping him mature faster at a younger age.
“Now, I enjoy playing soccer a lot and I value my family so much more because of that because I didn’t get to spend much time with them,” Merancio said.
Before moving to Tucson, Merancio would only get to see his family twice a year. Now, he sees his father on a daily basis when the team is home.
Merancio’s father has lived and worked in Tucson to help provide for his family. He’d usually drive down to Hermosillo on weekends to see his wife and children.
Now, whenever Merancio has a chance, he makes the drive down to Hermosillo or his family comes up to Tucson.
“It’s very different because I had already gotten used to living on my own,” Merancio said of living with his father. “But I’m very happy because after all the time I spent without them, I take advantage of it to the fullest because I don’t know how long I’ll have them or how long I’ll be close to them.”
Last year, while on break with Morelia, Merancio came to Tucson to spend some time with his father. Wanting to stay in shape, Merancio went to Kino to train.
He didn’t know any English, but luckily Alex Rangel, FC Tucson’s goalkeepers coach, was the first person he saw. Rangel invited him to come one day for practice and from there the pair stayed in contact.
When Merancio was released from Morelia, he came to speak to Rangel, who encouraged him to tryout in Phoenix. During the five-day tryouts, Merancio met FC Tucson coach Darren Sawatzky, who asked Merancio to join the team.
In four appearances, Merancio has allowed five goals.
As far as his future, Merancio would be happy playing in the highest level of MLS or Liga MX. He even wouldn’t mind playing in Europe.
His ultimate dream would be to represent either the United States or Mexico – Merancio is a dual citizen of both countries – and play in the World Cup.
“I know that it sounds kind of crazy,” he said.
If his dreams do become a reality down the road and Merancio is offered a spot on both the U.S. and Mexican national teams, well …
“My country is Mexico – I was born in Mexico and I was raised in Mexico — but I’m also very fond of the U.S. for the opportunity is has provided me and because my father has worked here so long,” Merancio said. “I feel like I also owe it to the U.S. So, it would be a very difficult decision.
“It would be so cool to be put in that position.”