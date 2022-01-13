 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cascadia Cup rivalry comes to Tucson this month as part of Desert Showcase soccer series
editor's pick

Cascadia Cup rivalry comes to Tucson this month as part of Desert Showcase soccer series

  • Updated

Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) fires a shot over a slidingTimbers midfielder David Guzman during the first half of their 2017 exhibtion at Kino North Stadium.

 Mike Christy, Arizona Daily Star 2017

One of the biggest rivalries in Major League Soccer is coming to Tucson later this month.

The Portland Timbers will play Seattle Sounders FC on Jan. 26 at Kino North Stadium as part of the Desert Showcase, the pro league's annual spring stint in the Old Pueblo.

The Timbers replace Real Salt Lake, which pulled out of friendly. Portland will also train here from Jan. 20-Feb. 5.

“Not only has Portland and Seattle been one of Major League Soccer’s biggest rivalries for nearly two decades, but they’ve been a significant part of our preseason event,” FC Tucson president Amanda Powers said. “We are very fortunate to have a club the caliber of the Timbers as part of the Desert Showcase presented by Visit Tucson, and the step in to play Seattle as our kickoff game is a huge win for soccer fans in the region.”

The Cascadia Cup rivalry between Portland and Seattle dates back to 1975, when both cities had teams in the old North American Soccer League. It's carried on into MLS.

Seattle and Portland have played each other six times in Tucson, and as recently as 2019, when the Timbers won 2-1.

Compiled in part from a news release.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Novak Djokovic still faces possible deportation from Australia

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News