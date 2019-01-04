Major League Soccer’s biggest rivals will square off at Kino North Stadium on Feb. 13, part of the league’s spring training exhibition schedule. The match between the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders will start at 7 p.m.
The Mobile Mini Sun Cup, which starts Feb. 2, will also feature the New York Red Bulls, Minnesota United, Houston Dynamo, Real Salt Lake, Sporting Kansas City, and FC Dallas as well as Phoenix Rising FC, FC Tucson and the OKC Energy. Play begins Feb. 2 at Kino North with a match between Phoenix Rising and Minnesota United. A pair of Saturday tripleheaders, scheduled for Feb. 16 and Feb. 23, highlight the exhibition series.
The full schedule is below:
Saturday, Feb. 2
Phoenix Rising vs. Minnesota United, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
Minnesota United vs. Houston Dynamo, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 9
Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 13
New York Red Bulls vs. Real Salt Lake, 1 p.m.
Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting Kansas City, 4 p.m.
FC Tucson vs Sporting Kansas City, 4 p.m.
Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders, 7 p.m
Saturday, Feb. 16
Seattle Sounders vs. FC Dallas, 10 a.m.
New York Red Bulls vs. Portland Timbers, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas, noon
FC Tucson vs. New York Red Bulls, 3 p.m.
Portland Timbers vs. Phoenix Rising FC, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 23
New York Red Bulls vs FC Dallas, noon
Phoenix Rising FC vs. OKC Energy, 3 p.m.
Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake, 6 p.m.