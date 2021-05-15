'Championship or bust' — again — for Sugar Skulls after 2020 season was canceled

Dixie Wooten was unsure what to do during his time away from the Tucson Sugar Skulls.

In a normal year, Wooten, the coach and general manager of Tucson’s Indoor Football League team, splits his time between scouting and development. Six months are dedicated to football, while the other six are for family. Six in Tucson, six in Houston.

When the IFL shuttered the 2020 season at the start of the pandemic, family time took over. There was no film to watch, and no players to coach.

“I can’t say the word, but it was tough,” Wooten said after the Sugar Skulls’ scrimmage at Kino Sports Complex on Thursday. “It was everything other than football. I’m glad I’m back on this field. … My wife and kids got tired of me. They’re happy that we’re playing, and now they can use Arizona as a vacation spot now.”

The IFL's decision to cancel the 2020 season and postpone the start of the 2021 schedule — Tucson plays its first game Friday — forced Tucson to hit the reset button.