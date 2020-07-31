Change is nothing new for Raheem Somersall, FC Tucson's well-traveled club captain

“It feels good to be back and really feels much better to also get the win on the road. For me, (the lack of fans) wasn’t a big deal,” Somersall said. “At the end of the day, we should be playing for ourselves, but as long as the fans are there we also play for the love and support of the fans.”

With the shortened season — USL League One teams play a 16-game schedule instead of the usual 28 — Somersall said there’s a “controlled rush” to achieve the on-and-off-fied chemistry needed to make a deep playoff run.

The quarantine helped the Men in Black come together, he said.

“It’s different countries, different cultures, different lifestyles. And of course everyone, the Americans even, had different lifestyles growing up,” Somersall said. “I feel like early on in the year, we didn’t have much understanding of everyone, but the quarantine gave us a chance to get to know people and start working together. I felt like that has really given us a good chance to connect and given us a boost off the field.”

This season, FC Tucson (1-0-0) is taking a stance on social issues. Every player is wears armbands honoring the Black Lives Matter movement, which Somersall says he feels good about.