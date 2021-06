Charlie Dennis scores twice, but FC Tucson falls at home to Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

Juan Galindrez's goal in the 89th minute gave the visiting Chattanooga Red Wolves SC a 3-2 win over FC Tucson on Saturday night at Kino North Stadium in a USL League One game.

The Men in Black (2-3-2) had tied the game in the 85th minute on Charlie Dennis' goal off an assist from Daniel Bedoya.

After falling behind 2-0 at halftime, FC Tucson crept within 2-1 in the 61st minute on Dennis' goal, with Deri Corfe assisting.

FC Tucson had been 2-0-1 in its past three games, picking up seven points. The Men in Black remained winless at home, with an 0-1-2 mark this year. They are now in eighth place.

Chattanooga (4-1-1) jumped into a three-way tie for second place with 13 points.

FC Tucson is next at North Texas SC at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Its next home match is July 3.

FC Tucson's schedule

Record: 2-3-2

Saturday, May 1: South Georgia Tormenta 3, FC Tucson 1

Saturday, May 8: FC Tucson 1, Forward Madison FC 1

Sunday, May 16: Fort Lauderdale CF 5, FC Tucson 1

Wednesday, May 26: FC Tucson 2, Toronto FC II 1