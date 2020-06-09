Cienega grad Nick Gonzales could be a phone call away from making Tucson history

Nick Gonzales will answer his phone sometime after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, and his life will be changed forever.

Gonzales, the former New Mexico State infielder and Cienega High School baseball star, is certain to be taken in the first round of the MLB Draft. Most experts say he’ll be taken with one of the first 10 picks.

If Gonzales gets selected higher than seventh, he’ll become the highest-picked player in Tucson baseball history, passing Sahuaro High School’s Sammy Khalifa, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1982.

Todd Welch knows both Khalifa and Gonzales. Welch was teammates in middle school with Khalifa, and the two were high school rivals. Welch followed Khalifa when he made it to the big leagues in 1985.

“One of the coolest things in the world was to hear Vin Scully say Sam Khalifa’s name, because I had this overwhelming feeling of pride, because I played against that guy and I grew up around that guy. That’s going to be the same feeling I have for Nick,” Welch said.

“I had always put Sam Khalifa on a pedestal and now Nick is about to take that spot.”