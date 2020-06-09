You are the owner of this article.
Cienega grad Nick Gonzales could be a phone call away from making Tucson history
Nick Gonzales will answer his phone sometime after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, and his life will be changed forever.

Gonzales, the former New Mexico State infielder and Cienega High School baseball star, is certain to be taken in the first round of the MLB Draft. Most experts say he’ll be taken with one of the first 10 picks.

If Gonzales gets selected higher than seventh, he’ll become the highest-picked player in Tucson baseball history, passing Sahuaro High School’s Sammy Khalifa, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1982.

Todd Welch knows both Khalifa and Gonzales. Welch was teammates in middle school with Khalifa, and the two were high school rivals. Welch followed Khalifa when he made it to the big leagues in 1985.

“One of the coolest things in the world was to hear Vin Scully say Sam Khalifa’s name, because I had this overwhelming feeling of pride, because I played against that guy and I grew up around that guy. That’s going to be the same feeling I have for Nick,” Welch said.

“I had always put Sam Khalifa on a pedestal and now Nick is about to take that spot.”

Welch ran Cienega’s program from 2001-11 before joining the staff at Pima College. He returned to the Bobcats in 2016 to join Kelly Johnson’s staff and coached Gonzales at the club level for Baseball’s Next Level, founded by Bryan Huie, who’s been a pro baseball scout in Arizona for over 15 years. At Cienega, Welch coached former Arizona Wildcats third baseman Seth Mejias-Brean, who made his big-league debut last year with the San Diego Padres.

Mejias-Brean had a big-leaguer’s body as a high-schooler. Gonzales? Not so much. While he posted a .543 batting average and .632 on-base percentage during his senior season in 2017 and was viewed as one of the top players in Arizona, Gonzales was criticized for being too short. He’s listed at 5 feet 10 inches.

“Nick was good. He was the best kid on the team and one of the best kids in the state,” Welch said. “But he wasn’t what he is today. And what he is today is through all his hard work and educating himself and mastering his craft. … Nick has busted his hind end for everything that he’s getting right now.”

Johnson said “the eye test might be the worst thing in sports.”

“They look for the guy who is over 6 feet tall. They look for the flashy player,” Johnson said. “Nick wasn’t your standard 6-foot-1 baseball player, except he was a great player. He didn’t pass the eye test and that’s unfair.

“I’ve talked to several (colleges) and they openly said, ‘We missed him.’ And I told them, ‘Yeah, you guys did.’”

Gonzales’ high school coaches witnessed his relentless work ethic and constant drive to improve first-hand.

After a normal practice, he spent an hour at batting practice. After chopping away at over 100 balls, it was time to field ground balls. Sometimes, he’d take more batting practice and after that.

“He had an intent to everything he did, so nothing was done at half-speed,” Johnsons aid. “His intentions were to get better and make everyone around him better.”

The work ethic, coupled with an off-the-charts baseball intelligence, has created a pro prospect that’s as accomplished as anyone in recent Tucson history. Gonzales arrived at New Mexico State as a walk-on, rising to an All American, NCAA batting champion, Cape Cod MVP and, as of this spring, Collegiate Baseball’s National Player of the Year.

Johnson, his former high school coach, calls Gonzales “the total package.”

There’s certain to be comparisons. Tucson has produced numerous elite-level MLB players. Johnson compared Gonzales’ skill set to fellow Tucsonans Ian Kinsler and J.J. Hardy, players who combined to make $190 million over 27 combined big-league seasons.

“You can pick a guy who’s not a super-superstar, but is one of the top-10 guys in the league who’s constantly there,” Johnson said. “Not the flashy guy getting the $40 million contract, but guys who are everyday players, they make a ton of money and are good every year.”

Welch, meanwhile, paid Gonzales the ultimate compliment.

“Even though they don’t play the same position, just the way they go about the game, that’s the category I’d put him in. I’d put him in Mike Trout’s class,” he said.

Wednesday’s draft will provide the former Cienega star with life-changing money. Players taken in the top 10 typically receive contracts worth between $4.7 and and $8.4 million, depending on what they can negotiate with their teams.

Welch said she asked Gonzales about the money. Did Gonzales understand that he’s about to make more money than most people ever dream of?

“You know what Nick’s response was? ‘I haven’t really thought about it,” Welch said. “And he was very nonchalant about it. He really is a special kid. …

“The world is his now. He now gets an opportunity to play a game for his job.”

Tucson's best

Nick Gonzales can make Tucson baseball history on Wednesday night.

Gonzales, a Cienega High School graduate who's now a star infielder and slugger at New Mexico State, is expected to be taken in the top 10 picks of the MLB Draft. If Gonzales gets picked higher than seventh, he'll become the highest-drafted Tucson (or Arizona Wildcats) player of all time — picked above current Pirates shortstop Kevin Newman, future Hall of Fame manager Terry Francona and others.

Here's a look at the 10 highest draft picks in Tucson and UA history, and how their big-league careers unfolded:

1. Sammy Khalifa, No. 7, 1982 (Pirates)

The Sahuaro High School product went 6 for 11 in his first three games at Pittsburgh but completed his MLB career with a .219 batting average in 164 games.

2. Eddie Leon, No. 9, 1965 (Twins; did not sign)

The Tucson High and UA All-American shortstop was selected by Minnesota, but did not sign. He was then drafted in the old “secondary phase" of the draft in 1966 by Cleveland. He left the MLB at 28 after starting for Cleveland in 1970 and 1971 and for the White Sox in 1973.

3. Trevor Crowe, No. 14, 2005 (Indians)

The UA outfielder struggled with injuries and played his final MLB game at 29. He hit .240 with four MLB home runs.

4. Brian Anderson, No. 15, 2003 (White Sox)

As a combo pitcher-outfielder at Canyon del Oro High School and Arizona, Anderson was an athletic marvel. His MLB career ended at 27. He hit .227 in 355 games.

5. Ben Diggins, No. 17, 2002 (Dodgers)

Much like his UA teammate Anderson, Diggins was a hitter-pitcher with first-round skills. He made his MLB debut for Milwaukee in 2002, but was beset with an arm injury and was out of the big leagues by age 23.

6. Joe Magrane, No. 18, 1985 (Cardinals)

The big lefty from Arizona blossomed early for the St. Louis Cardinals, winning 18 games in 1989, but he was 36-54 thereafter and out of baseball at 31 with arm injuries.

7. Kevin Newman, No. 19, 2015 (Pirates)

The smooth-fielding shortstop is a budding star with the Pirates. The former Arizona Wildcat hit .308 with 12 home runs, 64 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 2019, good for a WAR (wins above replacement) of 3.1.

8. Ryan Perry, No. 21, 2008 (Tigers)

A hard-throwing right-hander from Marana High School and the UA got the Detroit Tigers in two years, but was out of the majors after arm trouble with a 6-6 career record when he was 25.

9. Terry Francona, No. 22, 1980 (Expos)

Arizona’s NCAA Player of the Year completed his MLB career at 30, beset by three knee surgeries. He averaged just 71 games per season over 10 MLB years.

10. Lance Dickson, No. 23, 1990 (Cubs)

The UA lefty so impressed the Cubs by going 7-3 in the minors with 111 strikeouts in just 74 innings in his first pro season, 1990, that Dickson was promoted to the Cubs and given two starts late in the ’90 season. Unfortunately, Dickson injured his arm and never returned to the majors. From 1992-95, he only pitched 19 minor-league innings while dealing with arm trouble.

— Greg Hansen and Ryan Finley

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

