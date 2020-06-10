Cienega product Nick Gonzales joins elite list of locals taken in MLB draft

Gonzales, a Cienega High School graduate who's now a star infielder and slugger at New Mexico State, was taken No. 7 overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the MLB draft. He is just the third Tucsonan or Arizona Wildcat to be taken in the top-10. Sammy Khalifa was also taken seventh overall by the Pirates in 1982.
Here's a look at the 10 highest draft picks in Tucson and UA history, and how their big-league careers unfolded:
1(tied). Nick Gonzales, No. 7, 2020 (Pirates)
The Cienega High School graduate was linked to the Seattle Mariners at No. 6, but went to the Pirates one pick later.
1 (tied). Sammy Khalifa, No. 7, 1982 (Pirates)
The Sahuaro High School product went 6 for 11 in his first three games at Pittsburgh but completed his MLB career with a .219 batting average in 164 games.
3. Eddie Leon, No. 9, 1965 (Twins; did not sign)
The Tucson High and UA All-American shortstop was selected by Minnesota, but did not sign. He was then drafted in the old “secondary phase" of the draft in 1966 by Cleveland. He left the MLB at 28 after starting for Cleveland in 1970 and 1971 and for the White Sox in 1973.
4. Trevor Crowe, No. 14, 2005 (Indians)
The UA outfielder struggled with injuries and played his final MLB game at 29. He hit .240 with four MLB home runs.
5. Brian Anderson, No. 15, 2003 (White Sox)
As a combo pitcher-outfielder at Canyon del Oro High School and Arizona, Anderson was an athletic marvel. His MLB career ended at 27. He hit .227 in 355 games.
6. Ben Diggins, No. 17, 2002 (Dodgers)
Much like his UA teammate Anderson, Diggins was a hitter-pitcher with first-round skills. He made his MLB debut for Milwaukee in 2002, but was beset with an arm injury and was out of the big leagues by age 23.
7. Joe Magrane, No. 18, 1985 (Cardinals)
The big lefty from Arizona blossomed early for the St. Louis Cardinals, winning 18 games in 1989, but he was 36-54 thereafter and out of baseball at 31 with arm injuries.
8. Kevin Newman, No. 19, 2015 (Pirates)
The smooth-fielding shortstop is a budding star with the Pirates. The former Arizona Wildcat hit .308 with 12 home runs, 64 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 2019, good for a WAR (wins above replacement) of 3.1.
9. Ryan Perry, No. 21, 2008 (Tigers)
A hard-throwing right-hander from Marana High School and the UA got the Detroit Tigers in two years, but was out of the majors after arm trouble with a 6-6 career record when he was 25.
10. Terry Francona, No. 22, 1980 (Expos)
Arizona’s NCAA Player of the Year completed his MLB career at 30, beset by three knee surgeries. He averaged just 71 games per season over 10 MLB years.
