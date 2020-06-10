Cienega product Nick Gonzales joins elite list of locals taken in MLB draft
editor's pick top story

Cienega product Nick Gonzales joins elite list of locals taken in MLB draft

List of top Tucsonans includes Terry Francona, Kevin Newman, others

  • Updated
Nick Gonzales

New Mexico State’s Nick Gonzales, a former Cienega High School star, is projected to go as high as No. 2 overall in next month’s amateur draft. He started as a walk-on with the Aggies and led the nation in batting with a .432 average in 2019.

 Photo courtesy of New Mexico State Athletics

Gonzales, a Cienega High School graduate who's now a star infielder and slugger at New Mexico State, was taken No. 7 overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the MLB draft. He is just the third Tucsonan or Arizona Wildcat to be taken in the top-10. Sammy Khalifa was also taken seventh overall by the Pirates in 1982.

Here's a look at the 10 highest draft picks in Tucson and UA history, and how their big-league careers unfolded: 

1(tied). Nick Gonzales, No. 7, 2020 (Pirates)

Nick Gonzales, right,, shown in 2016, put up big numbers at Cienega High School, but didn’t receive much attention from colleges. He quickly proved them wrong at NMSU.

The Cienega High School graduate was linked to the Seattle Mariners at No. 6, but went to the Pirates one pick later.

1 (tied). Sammy Khalifa, No. 7, 1982 (Pirates)

Sam Khalifa warms up to bat for the Hawaii Islanders on June 12, 1985. Warren Faidley / Tucson Citizen file photo

The Sahuaro High School product went 6 for 11 in his first three games at Pittsburgh but completed his MLB career with a .219 batting average in 164 games.

3. Eddie Leon, No. 9, 1965 (Twins; did not sign)

Eddie Leon played in the major leagues for eight seasons after playing Little League ball in Tucson.

The Tucson High and UA All-American shortstop was selected by Minnesota, but did not sign. He was then drafted in the old “secondary phase" of the draft in 1966 by Cleveland. He left the MLB at 28 after starting for Cleveland in 1970 and 1971 and for the White Sox in 1973.

4. Trevor Crowe, No. 14, 2005 (Indians)

Trevor Crowe takes in some batting practice prior to the Alumni Game on the UA campus in 2006.

The UA outfielder struggled with injuries and played his final MLB game at 29. He hit .240 with four MLB home runs.

5. Brian Anderson, No. 15, 2003 (White Sox)

Chicago White Sox's Brian Anderson, right, celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning of an interleague baseball game at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Wednesday, June, 17, 2009. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

As a combo pitcher-outfielder at Canyon del Oro High School and Arizona, Anderson was an athletic marvel. His MLB career ended at 27. He hit .227 in 355 games.

6. Ben Diggins, No. 17, 2002 (Dodgers)

Ben Diggins, a right-handed pitcher from the University of Arizona, stands next to a vintage Dodger photograph while responding to a reporter's question during a new conference Thursday, June 8, 2000, at Dodger Stadum in Los Angeles. Diggins, from Glendale, Ariz., was the Dodgers' first pick in major league baseball's amateur draft Monday, June 5. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Much like his UA teammate Anderson, Diggins was a hitter-pitcher with first-round skills. He made his MLB debut for Milwaukee in 2002, but was beset with an arm injury and was out of the big leagues by age 23.

7. Joe Magrane, No. 18, 1985 (Cardinals)

Joe Magrane pitches against the Chicago Cubs in 1990. AP Photo

The big lefty from Arizona blossomed early for the St. Louis Cardinals, winning 18 games in 1989, but he was 36-54 thereafter and out of baseball at 31 with arm injuries.

8. Kevin Newman, No. 19, 2015 (Pirates)

Pittsburgh Pirates' Kevin Newman, right, celebrates after he drove in the winning run against the Chicago Cubs in the bottom of the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The smooth-fielding shortstop is a budding star with the Pirates. The former Arizona Wildcat hit .308 with 12 home runs, 64 RBIs and 16 stolen bases in 2019, good for a WAR (wins above replacement) of 3.1.  

9. Ryan Perry, No. 21, 2008 (Tigers)

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Ryan Perry throws against the Detroit Tigers during a spring training baseball game in Viera, Fla., Sunday, March 18, 2012. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

A hard-throwing right-hander from Marana High School and the UA got the Detroit Tigers in two years, but was out of the majors after arm trouble with a 6-6 career record when he was 25.

10. Terry Francona, No. 22, 1980 (Expos)

Montreal Expos Terry Francona slides safely under an errant throw to Los Angeles Dodgers' catcher Steve Yeager during sixth inning action at Dodger Stadium. Francona scored from third after teammate Tim Raines created a rundown situation between first and second. 

Arizona’s NCAA Player of the Year completed his MLB career at 30, beset by three knee surgeries. He averaged just 71 games per season over 10 MLB years.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News