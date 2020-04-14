Closing courts and playgrounds pained Tucson parks and rec director Brent Dennis, who eagerly awaits their reopening

This is the first in a five-part Star series on how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the lives and livelihoods of Tucsonans with ties to the world of sports.

On April 2, Brent Dennis celebrated the second anniversary of his hiring as Tucson’s director of parks and recreation. Where and with whom did he commemorate that momentous occasion?

“In my office,” Dennis said. “By myself.”

In that regard, Dennis is no different than thousands across the city and millions around the world. He is practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic and working in isolation, or something close to it.

What distinguishes Dennis is the role he serves and the number of citizens he indirectly touches: He oversees the operation and maintenance of more than 130 public parks.

Dennis has served in a similar capacity in multiple municipalities for about 40 years. He loves his job. He’s passionate about physical fitness. So you can only imagine how much it pained him to have to shut down hundreds of park amenities in compliance with government orders.

“To close playgrounds, having to take basketball off line, horseshoe pits, bocce ball courts — I don’t like this version of March Madness at all,” he said.