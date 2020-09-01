Coaching is serious pursuit for FC Tucson's John Galas, who has a master's degree in soccer

“We got our schedule, got through planning and preseason games and were ready for the March 28 opener,” Galas said. “Then it was just a big pivot to, ‘How do we keep these guys healthy, first and foremost, while paying attention to COVID and acting within the frameworks of league?’”

The club is now six games into its 16-game season.

“It’s short, but we’re excited to play,” Galas said. “We haven’t played our best and we’re getting results on the road, which is really difficult, but this team has really come together. We have a lot of exciting football left in us.”

Galas said that traveling commercial during the pandemic has produced a fair amount of uncertainty and anxiety for the team, which is looking forward to its multi-game homestand following two weeks of travel.

“We’re just excited to come home for five out of six games, and to make a real push for the playoffs,” Galas said. “Only the top two teams will qualify, but if we beat Omaha and get a couple of other games our way, we’re right back in the hunt.”

Galas said he feels lucky to get to do what he loves every day, particularly during a pandemic, and that he’s always excited to be on the field with the team. That excitement isn’t lost on his players.