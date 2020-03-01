Cologuard Classic: Bernhard Langer blitzes the field to claim first Tucson title and 41st on PGA Tour Champions

“That’s a pin you usually don’t go at,” said Austin, who shot a 7-under 66. “But … I was in that attack mode where I knew I had to go as low as I could.

“I think it was almost a mini-positive that I missed a little 4-footer on the hole before. So I was a little angry there and said, ‘Screw it, just go at it,’ and it never left the flag. It was right dead in the middle, so it was pretty cool.”

Austin made five more birdies but bogeyed the par-3 14th on a day when no one could afford the slightest slipup.

Although he was only 1 under for the round through No. 11, Quigley was right there. Then disaster struck on the par-5 12th. Quigley had a long bunker shot into the green and hit it flush, the ball landing about 70 yards past the pin.

His fourth shot came up short, and his pitch rolled past the hole onto the fringe. An up-and-down yielded a seven and all but ended Quigley’s chances.

“You’re going, ‘What in the world just happened?’ ” Quigley said. “You go from tied for the lead to way back. It’s a very humbling game.”

Quigley shot an even-par 73 and finished in a tie for third with Pampling at 14 under. Quigley wasn’t sure his best would have been good enough to beat Langer anyway.