Cologuard Classic: Brett Quigley’s improbable emergence continues with opening 64; several others lurk entering Round 2

(Dana, 72, is having open-heart surgery Monday. “We’re all thinking of you,” his nephew said.)

Asked whether he expected to achieve this level of success, Brett Quigley said: “I don’t know is the short answer. I think I said it before, I thought I could do it. I didn’t always believe I could do it.”

Confidence, especially in this event, hasn’t been a problem recently for Stricker. Time management has presented a much greater challenge.

Stricker is serving as the captain for the U.S. team in this year’s Ryder Cup. His responsibilities have compelled him to spend more time on the PGA Tour than the Champions Tour this year. Friday marked his first start of the season.

“It’s been OK,” Stricker said of balancing his duties as U.S. captain with his playing schedule. “It’s a challenge because my mind is somewhere else sometimes. I’m trying to think about what I can do for the Ryder Cup and what I need to do.

“It’s not overbearing or anything like that. But … I want to make sure it’s a perfect week and make sure the guys are going to have a great time there, and hopefully we can get a ‘W’ out of it.”