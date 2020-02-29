Cologuard Classic: Feeling good and playing well, Fred Couples soars to second place entering final round

Couples doesn’t believe momentum carries over from one day to the next, though. For him, it’s all about how he feels on the range before the round. Lately, he’s been feeling good.

“It’s been like that for months now,” Couples said. “So when I go on the course, I feel like I can hit it where I’m looking, and that’s very important to me. Sometimes I wake up, and I’m just so sore and stiff that I kind of maneuver the ball around.”

The immaculate weather here has helped. It was in the mid-70s Saturday with just enough sunshine and minimal wind, ideal conditions to shoot low scores.

Couples’ 66 was a stroke off his opening-round 65 in 2017. He had a couple of hiccups on the back nine, making bogey on the par-4 10th and the par-3 16th.

Couples’ iron shot off the tee at 16 came up well short of the green. It was one of a handful of swings that had Couples wincing.

“I made about three of them today,” he said. “I just get stuck, and that’s when my back goes in a position where I don’t really want it.

“I was trying to hit a low bullet in there. Not a great shot. I was just trying to get middle of the green. I fatted it, and those hurt.”