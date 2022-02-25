Cologuard Classic notes: Jerry Kelly makes family's day, Chris Nelson has front-row seat

“It's a crazy thing and it's a terrible disease but this whole family is so fantastic,” Kelly said. “From being knee-high growing up with Robby and being around this family, they still have the love going strong. It’s why we do the hashtag RingoStrong and they only make us stronger, which is a testament to what they are, who they are. It is hard. But he did so much in those in those two years, three years of his diagnosis for others to raise awareness. It's up to us to continue that and even be more passionate about it.”

Kelly and Rob Adringa grew up playing hockey together in Madison, Wisconsin. Rob Adringa was two years younger than Kelly and a much better hockey player. Kelly moved across town and faced off against each other many times. After their lives took them to different places — Kelly to pro golf; Adringa to hockey — they reconnected.

“Rob was a different person — he couldn’t give enough to people,” Kelly said. “And he was always with a smile. You hear those kinds of stories all the time, but it was him every single time you saw him. He asked about everybody in your life. He was just a really great friend.”