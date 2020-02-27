Cologuard Classic: 20 players to watch in the 2020 tournament

Best field ever?
You could make a case.
The 2020 Cologuard Classic is loaded. The field features eight members of the World Golf Hall of Fame, 18 players who have won PGA Tour major titles and 24 who have won PGA Tour Champions majors.
The headliner is a newcomer — four-time PGA Tour major winner Ernie Els, who turned 50 in October and is set to make his second career start on the Champions Tour.
Els is far from the only big name in the field. Below are 20 players to watch in the Cologuard Classic, which runs from Friday to Sunday at Omni Tucson National Resort.
(Note: Career earnings are for PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions events only.)
STEPHEN AMES
Age: 55
Birthplace: San Fernando, Trinidad
Major championships: N/A
Fun fact: A resident of Vancouver, British Columbia, Ames is the first touring professional to emerge from Trinidad and Tobago, where his grandmother was a champion golfer.
Career earnings: $23.6 million
2019 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 26
Current Champions money-list rank: 7
PGA Tour Champions wins: 1
Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-13
WOODY AUSTIN
Age: 55
Birthplace: Tampa, Florida
Major championships: N/A
Fun fact: The winner of the 2016 Tucson Conquistadores Classic has finished in the top 10 in four straight events and eight of his past 10 starts.
Career earnings: $23.4 million
2019 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 5
Current Champions money-list rank: 9
PGA Tour Champions wins: 4
Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-44
DARREN CLARKE
Age: 51
Birthplace: Dungannon, Northern Ireland
Major championships: 2011 Open Championship
Fun fact: Last year’s tie for second place in the Cologuard Classic was Clarke’s best finish in three seasons on the Champions Tour.
Career earnings: $9.3 million
2019 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 42
Current Champions money-list rank: 25
PGA Tour Champions wins: 0
Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-2
FRED COUPLES
Age: 60
Birthplace: Seattle
Major championships: 1992 Masters
Fun fact: The former No. 1 player in the world has finished in the top 10 in 64% of his 111 career starts on the Champions Tour.
Career earnings: $33.9 million
2019 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 29
Current Champions money-list rank: 6
PGA Tour Champions wins: 13
Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-20
MARCO DAWSON
Age: 56
Birthplace: Freising, Germany
Major championships: N/A
Fun fact: The winner of the 2015 Tucson Conquistadores Classic has recorded exactly 14 top-25 finishes in four of his seven seasons on the Champions Tour.
Career earnings: $9.4 million
2019 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 21
Current Champions money-list rank: 12
PGA Tour Champions wins: 2
Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-47
ERNIE ELS
Age: 50
Birthplace: Johannesburg, South Africa
Major championships: 1994 U.S. Open, 1997 U.S. Open, 2002 Open Championship, 2012 Open Championship
Fun fact: The 19-time winner on the PGA Tour is set to make his second career start on the Champions Tour after finishing second at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai in January.
Career earnings: $49.4 million
2019 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: N/A
Current Champions money-list rank: 10
PGA Tour Champions wins: N/A
Last year at Cologuard Classic: N/A
RETIEF GOOSEN
Age: 51
Birthplace: Polokwane, South Africa
Major championships: 2001 U.S. Open, 2004 U.S. Open
Fun fact: Goosen recorded his first career victory on the Champions Tour during his rookie season, winning the 2019 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.
Career earnings: $33.3 million
2019 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 3
Current Champions money-list rank: 11
PGA Tour Champions wins: 1
Last year at Cologuard Classic: W/D
MIGUEL ANGEL JIMENEZ
Age: 56
Birthplace: Malaga, Spain
Major championships: N/A
Fun fact: Jimenez won the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, defeating Fred Couples and Ernie Els in a playoff.
Career earnings: $11.6 million
2019 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 12
Current Champions money-list rank: 3
PGA Tour Champions wins: 9
Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-20
JERRY KELLY
Age: 53
Birthplace: Madison, Wisconsin
Major championships: N/A
Fun fact: The 2017 Champions Tour Rookie of the Year, Kelly has won at least once each of the past three seasons, including a career-high three times last year.
Career earnings: $34.7 million
2019 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 2
Current Champions money-list rank: 30
PGA Tour Champions wins: 6
Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-31
BERNHARD LANGER
Age: 62
Birthplace: Anhausen, Germany
Major championships: 1985 Masters, 1993 Masters
Fun fact: The all-time leading money winner on the Champions Tour, Langer never has won the Cologuard Classic — one of only 11 tour events he has yet to win.
Career earnings: $39.5 million
2019 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 4
Current Champions money-list rank: 4
PGA Tour Champions wins: 40
Last year at Cologuard Classic: N/A
TOM LEHMAN
Age: 60
Birthplace: Austin, Minnesota
Major championships: 1996 Open Championship
Fun fact: The winner of the 2017 Tucson Conquistadores Classic recorded at least one victory in nine of his first 11 seasons on the Champions Tour.
Career earnings: $34.2 million
2019 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 20
Current Champions money-list rank: 23
PGA Tour Champions wins: 12
Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-15
SCOTT McCARRON
Age: 54
Birthplace: Sacramento, California
Major championships: N/A
Fun fact: McCarron has won multiple times in each of his four full seasons on the Champions Tour and claimed his first career Charles Schwab Cup title last year.
Career earnings: $21.8 million
2019 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 1
Current Champions money-list rank: 17
PGA Tour Champions wins: 11
Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-2
COLIN MONTGOMERIE
Age: 56
Birthplace: Glasgow, Scotland
Major championships: N/A
Fun fact: Montgomerie played on eight Ryder Cup teams between 1991 and 2006 and served as the European captain in 2010.
Career earnings: $14.7 million
2019 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 10
Current Champions money-list rank: 20
PGA Tour Champions wins: 7
Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-13
MARK O’MEARA
Age: 63
Birthplace: Goldsboro, North Carolina
Major championships: 1998 Masters, 1998 Open Championship
Fun fact: Last year’s win at the Cologuard Classic was O’Meara’s first tournament victory since 2010 and his only top-10 finish of the season.
Career earnings: $23.9 million
2019 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 46
Current Champions money-list rank: 24
PGA Tour Champions wins: 3
Last year at Cologuard Classic: 1
SCOTT PAREL
Age: 54
Birthplace: Pontiac, Michigan
Major championships: N/A
Fun fact: Parel overcame a three-shot deficit and closed with an 8-under 63 to win the Chubb Classic earlier this month and move to the top of Charles Schwab Cup standings for the first time in his career.
Career earnings: $5 million
2019 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 9
Current Champions money-list rank: 1
PGA Tour Champions wins: 3
Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-11
BRETT QUIGLEY
Age: 50
Birthplace: Fort Devens, Massachusetts
Major championships: N/A
Fun fact: The nephew of longtime pro Dana Quigley notched a victory in his second career start on the PGA Tour Champions, winning the Morocco Champions earlier this month.
Career earnings: $11.4 million
2019 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 203
Current Champions money-list rank: 2
PGA Tour Champions wins: 1
Last year at Cologuard Classic: N/A
STEVE STRICKER
Age: 53
Birthplace: Edgerton, Wisconsin
Major championships: N/A
Fun fact: Stricker has appeared in 22 PGA Tour Champions events and has won five of them, including the 2018 Cologuard Classic, his first career victory on the Champions Tour.
Career earnings: $47.4 million
2019 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 8
Current Champions money-list rank: N/A
PGA Tour Champions wins: 5
Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-6
KEVIN SUTHERLAND
Age: 55
Birthplace: Sacramento, California
Major championships: N/A
Fun fact: Sutherland had one career PGA Tour Champions victory before last year, when he won twice, taking the Rapiscan Systems Classic and the Principal Charity Classic.
Career earnings: $23.1 million
2019 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 13
Current Champions money-list rank: 8
PGA Tour Champions wins: 3
Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-6
DAVID TOMS
Age: 53
Birthplace: Monroe, Louisiana
Major championships: 2001 PGA Championship
Fun fact: When he was a youth, Toms played Little League baseball with future major leaguers Ben McDonald and Albert Belle.
Career earnings: $46.1 million
2019 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 7
Current Champions money-list rank: 38
PGA Tour Champions wins: 1
Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-30
KIRK TRIPLETT
Age: 57
Birthplace: Moses Lake, Washington
Major championships: N/A
Fun fact: The Scottsdale resident followed up his tie for second at the 2019 Cologuard Classic by winning the Hoag Classic the following week, the first of two victories on the season.
Career earnings: $23.3 million
2019 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 6
Current Champions money-list rank: 39
PGA Tour Champions wins: 8
Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-2