Cologuard Classic: 20 players to watch in the 2020 tournament

Best field ever?

You could make a case.

The 2020 Cologuard Classic is loaded. The field features eight members of the World Golf Hall of Fame, 18 players who have won PGA Tour major titles and 24 who have won PGA Tour Champions majors.

The headliner is a newcomer — four-time PGA Tour major winner Ernie Els, who turned 50 in October and is set to make his second career start on the Champions Tour.

Els is far from the only big name in the field. Below are 20 players to watch in the Cologuard Classic, which runs from Friday to Sunday at Omni Tucson National Resort.

(Note: Career earnings are for PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions events only.)

STEPHEN AMES

Age: 55

Birthplace: San Fernando, Trinidad

Major championships: N/A

Fun fact: A resident of Vancouver, British Columbia, Ames is the first touring professional to emerge from Trinidad and Tobago, where his grandmother was a champion golfer.

Career earnings: $23.6 million