WOODY AUSTIN
Age: 55
Birthplace: Tampa, Florida
Major championships: N/A
Fun fact: Won three Champions Tour events in 2016, including the Tucson Conquistadores Classic.
Career earnings: $21.7 million
2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 11
Current Champions money-list rank: 7
PGA Tour Champions wins: 4
Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-9
PAUL BROADHURST
Age: 53
Birthplace: Walsall, England
Major championships: N/A
Fun fact: His five Champions Tour victories include two majors – the 2015 Senior Open Championship and the 2018 Senior PGA Championship.
Career earnings: $3.2 million
2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 8
Current Champions money-list rank: 26
PGA Tour Champions wins: 5
Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-18
FRED COUPLES
Age: 59
Birthplace: Seattle, Washington
Major championships: 1992 Masters
Fun fact: Spent 16 weeks at No. 1 in the World Golf Rankings in 1992.
Career earnings: $33.1 million
2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 56
Current Champions money-list rank: 11
PGA Tour Champions wins: 13
Last year at Cologuard Classic: N/A
DARREN CLARKE
Age: 50
Birthplace: Dungannon, Northern Ireland
Major championships: 2011 Open Championship
Fun fact: Won the Open Championship at age 42 in his 20th attempt to claim the Claret Jug.
Career earnings: $8.8 million
2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 90
Current Champions money-list rank: 20
PGA Tour Champions wins: 0
Last year at Cologuard Classic: N/A
MARCO DAWSON
Age: 55
Birthplace: Freising, Germany
Major championships: N/A
Fun fact: Recorded first Champions Tour victory – and first professional victory of any kind in more than 12 years – at the 2015 Tucson Conquistadores Classic.
Career earnings: $8.5 million
2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 22
Current Champions money-list rank: 5
PGA Tour Champions wins: 2
Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-36
JOE DURANT
Age: 54
Birthplace: Pensacola, Florida
Major championships: N/A
Fun fact: Recorded two of four career PGA Tour wins in 2001, when he was named the tour’s Comeback Player of the Year.
Career earnings: $20.3 million
2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 10
Current Champions money-list rank: 21
PGA Tour Champions wins: 3
Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-18
RETIEF GOOSEN
Age: 50
Birthplace: Polokwane, South Africa
Major championships: 2001 U.S. Open, 2004 U.S. Open
Fun fact: Goosen is credited with 24 international victories and has been a member of six Presidents Cup squads.
Career earnings: $31.3 million
2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: N/A
Current Champions money-list rank: 19
PGA Tour Champions wins: 0
Last year at Cologuard Classic: N/A
MIGUEL ANGEL JIMENEZ
Age: 55
Birthplace: Malaga, Spain
Major championships: N/A
Fun fact: Jimenez is credited with 21 international victories and has been a member of four Ryder Cup teams.
Career earnings: $10.2 million
2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 3
Current Champions money-list rank: 4
PGA Tour Champions wins: 7
Last year at Cologuard Classic: N/A
JERRY KELLY
Age: 52
Birthplace: Madison, Wisconsin
Major championships: N/A
Fun fact: Notched two of three Champions Tour wins in 2017, when he was named the tour’s Rookie of the Year.
Career earnings: $32.4 million
2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 12
Current Champions money-list rank: 4
PGA Tour Champions wins: 3
Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-2
BERNHARD LANGER
Age: 61
Birthplace: Anhausen, Germany
Major championships: 1985 Masters; 1993 Masters
Fun fact: Recently surpassed Hale Irwin as the all-time leading money winner on the Champions Tour.
Career earnings: $37.8 million
2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 1
Current Champions money-list rank: 1
PGA Tour Champions wins: 39
Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-54
TOM LEHMAN
Age: 59
Birthplace: Austin, Minnesota
Major championships: 1996 Open Championship
Fun fact: Lehman’s 12 PGA Tour Champions victories include the 2017 Tucson Conquistadores Classic and the 2010 Senior PGA Championship.
Career earnings: $33.5 million
2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 17
Current Champions money-list rank: 2
PGA Tour Champions wins: 12
Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-24
SCOTT McCARRON
Age: 53
Birthplace: Sacramento, California
Major championships: N/A
Fun fact: McCarron won four times on the Champions Tour in 2017, including the Senior Players Championship.
Career earnings: $19.3 million
2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 2
Current Champions money-list rank: 14
PGA Tour Champions wins: 8
Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-50
COLIN MONTGOMERIE
Age: 55
Birthplace: Glasgow, Scotland
Major championships: N/A
Fun fact: Montgomerie’s first three Champions Tour victories were majors (2014 U.S. Senior Open Championship; 2014 and ’15 Senior PGA Championships).
Career earnings: $13.2 million
2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 28
Current Champions money-list rank: 10
PGA Tour Champions wins: 6
Last year at Cologuard Classic: DQ
SCOTT PAREL
Age: 53
Birthplace: Pontiac, Michigan
Major championships: N/A
Fun fact: Didn’t play golf in college, worked in computer science for 10 years and didn’t turn pro until age 31.
Career earnings: $3.1 million
2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 5
Current Champions money-list rank: 27
PGA Tour Champions wins: 2
Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-18
GENE SAUERS
Age: 56
Birthplace: Savannah, Georgia
Major championships: N/A
Fun fact: First and only Champions Tour victory came at the 2016 U.S. Senior Open, his first professional win since 2002.
Career earnings: $9.7 million
2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 14
Current Champions money-list rank: 17
PGA Tour Champions wins: 1
Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-2
STEVE STRICKER
Age: 52
Birthplace: Edgerton, Wisconsin
Major championships: N/A
Fun fact: Won the 2018 Cologuard Classic, his first career win on the PGA Tour Champions and the first of three in seven starts last year.
Career earnings: $45.8 million
2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 13
Current Champions money-list rank: 31
PGA Tour Champions wins: 3
Last year at Cologuard Classic: 1
KEVIN SUTHERLAND
Age: 54
Birthplace: Sacramento, California
Major championships: N/A
Fun fact: At the 2014 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Sutherland became the first Champions Tour player to shoot a 59.
Career earnings: $21.9 million
2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 15
Current Champions money-list rank: 6
PGA Tour Champions wins: 1
Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-24
DAVID TOMS
Age: 52
Birthplace: Monroe, Louisiana
Major championships: 2001 PGA Championship
Fun fact: Toms has 12 additional PGA Tour victories, including the 2005 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship.
Career earnings: $44.7 million
2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 6
Current Champions money-list rank: 3
PGA Tour Champions wins: 1
Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-30
KIRK TRIPLETT
Age: 56
Birthplace: Moses Lake, Washington
Major championships: N/A
Fun fact: Last of three PGA Tour wins came at the last PGA Tour event here – the 2006 Chrysler Classic of Tucson.
Career earnings: $20.4 million
2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 12
Current Champions money-list rank: 25
PGA Tour Champions wins: 6
Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-13