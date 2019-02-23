Steve Stricker has won $45.8 million in his career. The Wisconsin native won last year’s Cologuard Classic, then captured two more PGA Tour Champions titles in his next six starts.

 Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
WOODY AUSTIN

Age: 55

Birthplace: Tampa, Florida

Major championships: N/A

Fun fact: Won three Champions Tour events in 2016, including the Tucson Conquistadores Classic.

Career earnings: $21.7 million

2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 11

Current Champions money-list rank: 7

PGA Tour Champions wins: 4

Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-9

PAUL BROADHURST

Age: 53

Birthplace: Walsall, England

Major championships: N/A

Fun fact: His five Champions Tour victories include two majors – the 2015 Senior Open Championship and the 2018 Senior PGA Championship.

Career earnings: $3.2 million

2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 8

Current Champions money-list rank: 26

PGA Tour Champions wins: 5

Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-18

FRED COUPLES

Age: 59

Birthplace: Seattle, Washington

Major championships: 1992 Masters

Fun fact: Spent 16 weeks at No. 1 in the World Golf Rankings in 1992.

Career earnings: $33.1 million

2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 56

Current Champions money-list rank: 11

PGA Tour Champions wins: 13

Last year at Cologuard Classic: N/A

DARREN CLARKE

Age: 50

Birthplace: Dungannon, Northern Ireland

Major championships: 2011 Open Championship

Fun fact: Won the Open Championship at age 42 in his 20th attempt to claim the Claret Jug.

Career earnings: $8.8 million

2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 90

Current Champions money-list rank: 20

PGA Tour Champions wins: 0

Last year at Cologuard Classic: N/A

MARCO DAWSON

Age: 55

Birthplace: Freising, Germany

Major championships: N/A

Fun fact: Recorded first Champions Tour victory – and first professional victory of any kind in more than 12 years – at the 2015 Tucson Conquistadores Classic.

Career earnings: $8.5 million

2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 22

Current Champions money-list rank: 5

PGA Tour Champions wins: 2

Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-36

JOE DURANT

Age: 54

Birthplace: Pensacola, Florida

Major championships: N/A

Fun fact: Recorded two of four career PGA Tour wins in 2001, when he was named the tour’s Comeback Player of the Year.

Career earnings: $20.3 million

2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 10

Current Champions money-list rank: 21

PGA Tour Champions wins: 3

Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-18

RETIEF GOOSEN

Age: 50

Birthplace: Polokwane, South Africa

Major championships: 2001 U.S. Open, 2004 U.S. Open

Fun fact: Goosen is credited with 24 international victories and has been a member of six Presidents Cup squads.

Career earnings: $31.3 million

2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: N/A

Current Champions money-list rank: 19

PGA Tour Champions wins: 0

Last year at Cologuard Classic: N/A

MIGUEL ANGEL JIMENEZ

Age: 55

Birthplace: Malaga, Spain

Major championships: N/A

Fun fact: Jimenez is credited with 21 international victories and has been a member of four Ryder Cup teams.

Career earnings: $10.2 million

2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 3

Current Champions money-list rank: 4

PGA Tour Champions wins: 7

Last year at Cologuard Classic: N/A

JERRY KELLY

Age: 52

Birthplace: Madison, Wisconsin

Major championships: N/A

Fun fact: Notched two of three Champions Tour wins in 2017, when he was named the tour’s Rookie of the Year.

Career earnings: $32.4 million

2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 12

Current Champions money-list rank: 4

PGA Tour Champions wins: 3

Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-2

BERNHARD LANGER

Age: 61

Birthplace: Anhausen, Germany

Major championships: 1985 Masters; 1993 Masters

Fun fact: Recently surpassed Hale Irwin as the all-time leading money winner on the Champions Tour.

Career earnings: $37.8 million

2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 1

Current Champions money-list rank: 1

PGA Tour Champions wins: 39

Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-54

TOM LEHMAN

Age: 59

Birthplace: Austin, Minnesota

Major championships: 1996 Open Championship

Fun fact: Lehman’s 12 PGA Tour Champions victories include the 2017 Tucson Conquistadores Classic and the 2010 Senior PGA Championship.

Career earnings: $33.5 million

2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 17

Current Champions money-list rank: 2

PGA Tour Champions wins: 12

Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-24

SCOTT McCARRON

Age: 53

Birthplace: Sacramento, California

Major championships: N/A

Fun fact: McCarron won four times on the Champions Tour in 2017, including the Senior Players Championship.

Career earnings: $19.3 million

2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 2

Current Champions money-list rank: 14

PGA Tour Champions wins: 8

Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-50

COLIN MONTGOMERIE

Age: 55

Birthplace: Glasgow, Scotland

Major championships: N/A

Fun fact: Montgomerie’s first three Champions Tour victories were majors (2014 U.S. Senior Open Championship; 2014 and ’15 Senior PGA Championships).

Career earnings: $13.2 million

2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 28

Current Champions money-list rank: 10

PGA Tour Champions wins: 6

Last year at Cologuard Classic: DQ

SCOTT PAREL

Age: 53

Birthplace: Pontiac, Michigan

Major championships: N/A

Fun fact: Didn’t play golf in college, worked in computer science for 10 years and didn’t turn pro until age 31.

Career earnings: $3.1 million

2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 5

Current Champions money-list rank: 27

PGA Tour Champions wins: 2

Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-18

GENE SAUERS

Age: 56

Birthplace: Savannah, Georgia

Major championships: N/A

Fun fact: First and only Champions Tour victory came at the 2016 U.S. Senior Open, his first professional win since 2002.

Career earnings: $9.7 million

2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 14

Current Champions money-list rank: 17

PGA Tour Champions wins: 1

Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-2

STEVE STRICKER

Age: 52

Birthplace: Edgerton, Wisconsin

Major championships: N/A

Fun fact: Won the 2018 Cologuard Classic, his first career win on the PGA Tour Champions and the first of three in seven starts last year.

Career earnings: $45.8 million

2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 13

Current Champions money-list rank: 31

PGA Tour Champions wins: 3

Last year at Cologuard Classic: 1

KEVIN SUTHERLAND

Age: 54

Birthplace: Sacramento, California

Major championships: N/A

Fun fact: At the 2014 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Sutherland became the first Champions Tour player to shoot a 59.

Career earnings: $21.9 million

2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 15

Current Champions money-list rank: 6

PGA Tour Champions wins: 1

Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-24

DAVID TOMS

Age: 52

Birthplace: Monroe, Louisiana

Major championships: 2001 PGA Championship

Fun fact: Toms has 12 additional PGA Tour victories, including the 2005 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship.

Career earnings: $44.7 million

2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 6

Current Champions money-list rank: 3

PGA Tour Champions wins: 1

Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-30

KIRK TRIPLETT

Age: 56

Birthplace: Moses Lake, Washington

Major championships: N/A

Fun fact: Last of three PGA Tour wins came at the last PGA Tour event here – the 2006 Chrysler Classic of Tucson.

Career earnings: $20.4 million

2018 PGA Tour Champions money-list rank: 12

Current Champions money-list rank: 25

PGA Tour Champions wins: 6

Last year at Cologuard Classic: T-13

— Michael Lev