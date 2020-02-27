Cologuard Classic: 3 storylines to follow, including the tournament debut of former world No. 1 Ernie Els

The ambassador

Last February, in the run-up to the Cologuard Classic, Kelly couldn’t shake hands. He had a procedure done on his right elbow. Less than three weeks later, he played in the event.

“I had PRP and prolotherapy,” Kelly said. “They jab it with a needle about 100 times. And then they take out your blood, spin it and put back in the white blood cells.”

Playing at nowhere close to 100%, Kelly finished in a tie for 31st place.

“No extra stuff in there, unfortunately,” he joked. “No Lance Armstrong.”

About halfway through the 2019 season, Kelly started to feel better. He won his buddy Steve Stricker’s event, the American Family Insurance Championship, in his hometown of Madison, Wisconsin. Kelly won twice more and finished second on the Charles Schwab Cup money list.

“I still wasn’t strong,” he said. “But I started not having pain on every shot.”

By the offseason, Kelly was able to lift weights. He worked out hard. He feels great. But he’s still getting used to his new, more muscular physique.