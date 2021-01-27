Cologuard Classic will proceed – and promote its message – even if attendance is limited

To raise awareness — regardless of on-site attendance at the Feb. 26-28 event — tournament organizers are launching some new initiatives. All 81 players in the field will compete on behalf of a colorectal cancer patient, survivor or caregiver. In addition, the Tucson Conquistadores are offering an “am-am” event on the Monday of tournament week. Competitors will compete for the “Caboose Cup.” Proceeds will go toward supporting local charities and “promoting and making colon-cancer screening available for those less fortunate and uninsured,” tournament chairman Dennis Caldwell said.

The Cologuard Classic also will hold its usual pro-am events on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 24-25. All participants will be required to take a test for COVID-19 the day before their tee time.

Fans also will be required to abide by COVID safety protocols. How many will be on site is still being determined.

Caldwell said the Conquistadores are working closely with Pima County and the PGA Tour Champions to figure out what will work.