Cologuard extends title sponsorship of Tucson's PGA Tour Champions event through 2027

The PGA Tour Champions has been a staple in Tucson since 2015, and the pre-spring stop in Southern Arizona will remain a fixture for years to come.

Cologuard has extended its title sponsorship through 2027, an announcement that came with a slight twist: Exact Sciences, the Madison, Wisconsin-based manufacturer of the colorectal cancer screening test, will becoming the presenting sponsor. The event will now be known as the Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences.

“We have seen first-hand how important this event is to the Tucson community, and with Exact Sciences joining as a presenting sponsor, this extension ensures its continued positive impact," PGA Tour Champions president Miller Brady said in a news release. "The Cologuard Classic stands out as a player favorite on our Tour thanks to the effective colorectal cancer awareness efforts of Exact Sciences, the tremendous work of the Tucson Conquistadores in hosting the event and the dedicated fans that support the tournament.”

This year's tournament is slated for March 3-5 at Omni Tucson National Resort. The event will have a $2.2 million purse, with $330,000 going to the winner. Miguel Angel Jimenez won it in 2022, becoming the eighth different champion in as many years since the tournament's inception in '15.

The Cologuard Classic serves as a kickoff event for national Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

“The Cologuard Classic brings together golf enthusiasts, cancer advocates, survivors and caretakers to help raise colorectal cancer awareness and drive home the importance of early detection,” Exact Sciences chairman and CEO Kevin Conroy said. “Extending our title sponsorship allows us to touch more lives through stories of cancer screening and survivorship. Our deepest thanks to the PGA Tour Champions, Tucson Conquistadores and First Tee Tucson for their continued partnership.”