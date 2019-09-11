Combate Americas has added eight new fights to the Oct. 11 event headlined by Jose "Pochito" Alday at Casino del sol.
The mixed martial arts fights will air live on both Univision and TUDN at 9 p.m. In addition to the Adlay fight and two others, there will be a women's matchup between undefeated Marilia “The Tigress” Morais (3-0) and Paola Ramirez (1-2).
Morais' fight comes seven weeks after her scheduled Combate Americas debut in Lake Tahoe was canceled by the state athletic commission during fight week. The commission cited an undisclosed issue related to her opponent.
Valerie Quintero (0-0) of Phoenix will battle Lucero Acosta (0-0) of El Centro, California in their professional debuts.
A flyweight bout will pit Jaime Alvarez (8-1) will against Joao Camilo (5-3). Alvarez will make his Combate Americas debut.
Tucson's Raymond Pina (8-4) will face Michael “El Enterrador” Robertson of Phoenix in a welterweight fight. Flyweight Humberto Duarte (0-0) of Tucson will face Jesus “Bear” Rivas (1-3) of Eloy.
The card will feature three amateur fights, all including Arizonans. Dorian Ramos (3-0) and Anthony Elijah (2-0), both of of Tucson, will square off, as will Tucsonans Chris Quiroz (0-0) and Gabe Brown (1-0). Local product Erick Barreras (0-0) will face Tempe's Aaron Hernandez (0-1).