Coronavirus forces cancellation of Southern Arizona's largest youth soccer tournament

The 2021 Tucson Association of Realtors Shootout has been canceled due to the coronavirus, breaking a 30-year Southern Arizona tradition.

Organizers of the youth soccer event had already planned for extensive safety protocols during the event, which was scheduled to take place Jan. 15-17 at Kino Sports Complex. The cancellation of Southern Arizona's largest youth soccer tournament was announced Wednesday morning on Facebook and the event's website.

"It was just the right thing to do given the current situation with COVID-19," the post said. "The health and safety of our community is first and foremost at this time."

The post went onto say that organizers would be looking for ways to "safely and responsibly get kids playing again as soon as possible."

On Oct. 2, organizers announced the event would be a little bit different this year due to the pandemic. The popular in-person Soccer Olympics and Opening Ceremony were both canceled. Instead, they said, Soccer Olympics challenges would be be posted online leading up to the event.