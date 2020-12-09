Coronavirus forces cancellation of Southern Arizona's largest youth soccer tournament

The 2021 Tucson Association of Realtors Shootout has been canceled due to the coronavirus, breaking a 30-year Southern Arizona tradition.
Organizers of the youth soccer event had already planned for extensive safety protocols during the event, which was scheduled to take place Jan. 15-17 at Kino Sports Complex. The cancellation of Southern Arizona's largest youth soccer tournament was announced Wednesday morning on Facebook and the event's website.
"It was just the right thing to do given the current situation with COVID-19," the post said. "The health and safety of our community is first and foremost at this time."
The post went onto say that organizers would be looking for ways to "safely and responsibly get kids playing again as soon as possible."
On Oct. 2, organizers announced the event would be a little bit different this year due to the pandemic. The popular in-person Soccer Olympics and Opening Ceremony were both canceled. Instead, they said, Soccer Olympics challenges would be be posted online leading up to the event.
This year's event promised an extra emphasis on safety and cleanliness. Coaches and staff would have been required to wear masks at all times while staying socially distant. The Shootout said there would be no shared equipment — including benches — and that players and coaches should bring their own chairs.
Extra cleaning was planned for facilities throughout each event day and additional time was to be scheduled between games to allow for safer entry and exit.
Last year, the Shootout drew applications from more than 380 teams hailing from Arizona, Southern California, Utah, New Mexico, Texas, Colorado and Mexico. In the end, 373 teams were accepted to play.
Contact reporter Caitlin Schmidt at cschmidt@tucson.com or 573-4191. Twitter: @caitlincschmidt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!