American Ryan Crouser broke the Drachman Stadium record in the shot put late Saturday night with a throw of 74 feet, 4½ inches, tying for the seventh-best international mark ever in the event.
The record for Crouser, the 2016 Olympics gold medalist, came in the Tucson Elite Classic, one of the nation’s top meets for professional track and field throwers. His throw tied Kevin Toth of the US and Thomas Walsh of New Zealand in the event’s all-time records.
UA throws coach T.J. Crater noted that the previous stadium record — 74¾ —was set in the same meet by Joe Kovacs, another top professional athlete, in 2017.
Mexico’s Uziel Munoz threw 68-4¼ on Saturday to set a national record for his country. In the hammer throw, Sean Donnelly of the US recorded a mark of 254-6, the world’s second-best toss this season.
Wildcat redshirt senior Grayson Fleming tossed the hammer 217-6 to set his lifetime-best. Sophomore Jordan Geist did not take part in the meet to concentrate on the first round of the NCAA championships this week.