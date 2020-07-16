Dates set for FC Tucson's season, home openers; club won't play in front of fans

FC Tucson will be the city's first pro or collegiate team to return to competition since mid-March when it takes on Fort Lauderdale CF on the road next week.

The Men in Black will open the 2020 USL League One season July 25 in Florida. On Aug. 8, FC Tucson will host Union Omaha in its home opener. The game, held at Kino North Stadium, will be closed to spectators "for the safety of our community and team members," the team said. All USL League One games will be streamed live on ESPN+.