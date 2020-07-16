You are the owner of this article.
Dates set for FC Tucson's season, home openers; club won't play in front of fans
USL League One

030820-spt-fc tucson player feature-p1.JPG

FC Tucson defender AJ Valenzuela the ball in bounds during Thursday’s practice at Kino Sports Complex.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

FC Tucson will be the city's first pro or collegiate team to return to competition since mid-March when it takes on Fort Lauderdale CF on the road next week. 

The Men in Black will open the 2020 USL League One season July 25 in Florida. On Aug. 8, FC Tucson will host Union Omaha in its home opener. The game, held at Kino North Stadium, will be closed to spectators "for the safety of our community and team members," the team said. All USL League One games will be streamed live on ESPN+.

USL League One announced home openers for each of the league's clubs on Thursday. FC Tucson's full schedule could be announced as soon as Friday.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He’s currently a senior at the University of Arizona and previously worked as sports editor for the Arizona Daily Wildcat. 

