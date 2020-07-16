Dates set for FC Tucson's season, home openers

FC Tucson will be the city's first pro or collegiate team to return to competition since mid-March when it takes on Fort Lauderdale CF on the road next week.
The Men in Black will open the 2020 USL League One season July 25 in Florida. On Aug. 8, FC Tucson will host Union Omaha in its home opener. The game, held at Kino North Stadium, will be closed to spectators "for the safety of our community and team members," the team said. All USL League One games will be streamed live on ESPN+.
Our first games of the 2020 @USLLeagueOne season have been confirmed!! 👏👏Season Opener July 25th at @FTLauderdaleCFHome Opener August 8th v @Union_OmahaBRING ON 2020 #WeReady #FuerzaTucson #TopoftheTable2020 pic.twitter.com/xwtuv0Br5N— FC Tucson (@FCTucson) July 16, 2020
USL League One announced home openers for each of the league's clubs on Thursday. More games will be announced at a later date.
Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He’s currently a senior at the University of Arizona and previously worked as sports editor for the Arizona Daily Wildcat.
