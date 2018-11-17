Mexico's David Salomon won the 36th El Tour de Tucson 100-mile race on Saturday with an unofficial time of 3 hours 56 minutes 42 seconds.
Damiano Cunego finished second with a time of 3:57.42.1, and Ulises Castillo (3:57.42.9) was third. The Tucson-based tandem team of Adam Bryfogle and Stephen Pedone finished fourth in 3:57.44. Paul Thomas of Tucson finished just behind them at 3:57.55.
Californian Shelby Reynolds was the top-finishing woman. She finished the 100-mile race in 4:14.29.
Salomon,38, won El Tour 10 years ago, and finished second in last year's 106-mile race in 4:03.28. His sister, Betsabe, was last year's top-finishing woman. Salomon is headquartered in Ciudad Obregon, Sonora.
El Tour de Tucson is the largest participatory sporting event in Southern Arizona. The race — which is broken up into four different distances — brought an estimated 7,000 riders to Tucson. The participants range from pros like Floyd Landis to weekend warriors.
This story is developing, and will be updated.
John McCormick rides along Colossal Cave Road during the 36th El Tour de Tucson perimeter bicycling race, Nov. 17, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Angela Anger, right, gets a replenishment of fluids from volunteer Joe Erceg at aid station No. 5 during the 36th El Tour de Tucson perimeter bicycling race, Nov. 17, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
A pack of riders navigate the new route on Colossal Cave Road at the Pantano Wash during the 36th El Tour de Tucson perimeter bicycling race, Nov. 17, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Dave Trudeau of CZ Racing passes a water bottle to a team member climbing the hill on Magee Road at Shannon Road during El Tour de Tucson on Nov. 17, 2018.
The pack of leaders, including eventual winner David Salomon (14), tops the hill on Magee Road at Shannon Road during El Tour de Tucson on Nov. 17, 2018.
David Salomon, from Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mex., is the winner of the 2018 El Tour deTucson as he raises his arms while crossing the finish line at 3:56.35 on Nov. 17, 2018. A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Shelby Reynolds from the San Diego area is the fastest woman in the 2018 El Tour deTucson with a time of 4:14.29 on Nov. 17, 2018. A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Sage Newcomb, 12, rides around with a unique helmet because it made it easier for his aunt, Kirsten Wallace, to keep on eye on him and several family members during the Fun Run at the 2018 El Tour deTucson on Nov. 17, 2018. A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
The lead pack emerges from the downtown area off East Broadway and on to Aviation during the 2018 El Tour deTucson on Nov. 17, 2018. A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Cyclists ride past one of the murals along Aviation near Broadway during the 2018 El Tour deTucson on Nov. 17, 2018. A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
A cyclist makes his way out of the downtown area during the 2018 El Tour deTucson on Nov. 17, 2018. A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
A colorful group of bicyclists work their way out of the downtown area during the 2018 El Tour deTucson on Nov. 17, 2018. A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Spectators catch the cyclists as they emerge from the downtown area during the 2018 El Tour deTucson on Nov. 17, 2018. A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Before the race, Manuel Vasquez, with the Arizona Department of Transportation, sweeps away some loose debris for the cyclists along the route along Broadway and Aviation before the start of the 2018 El Tour deTucson on Nov. 17, 2018. A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Straggles ride along Aviation Parkway during the 2018 El Tour deTucson on Nov. 17, 2018. A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Riders tough out a lengthy incline along Colossal Cave Road near the Del Lago Golf Course in Vail during the 36th El Tour de Tucson perimeter bicycling race, Nov. 17, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
A pack of riders coast down Colossal Cave Road in Vail during the 36th El Tour de Tucson perimeter bicycling race, Nov. 17, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Tyler Stuntz, left, helps dad Jerry, of Phoenix, with a flat tire at aid station No. 5 near the Rocking K Market in Vail during the 36th El Tour de Tucson perimeter bicycling race, Nov. 17, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
A group of riders come across the finish line at the end of the 2018 El Tour deTucson on Nov. 17, 2018. A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Gillian Horch, 3, from Red Rock, Ariz., gets a high five after crossing the finish in the Fun Run during the 2018 El Tour deTucson on Nov. 17, 2018. A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Benjamin Rodriguez, 5, approaches the finish line with his mother, Hilary Estrella, after completing the Fun Run during the 2018 El Tour deTucson on Nov. 17, 2018. A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Rykker Dibble, 6, runs around in his Mario Kar, as in the Super Mario game, during the 2018 El Tour deTucson on Nov. 17, 2018. A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Jerry Galvez, far left, uses a rattle as he and other onlookers encourage cyclists as they approach the end of the Fun Run during the 2018 El Tour deTucson on Nov. 17, 2018. A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Judas Vasquez, 12, raises his arms as he comes in from riding the 10-mile Fun Run during the 2018 El Tour deTucson on Nov. 17, 2018. A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Girl Scouts at an aid station cheer for riders on Thornydale Road during El Tour de Tucson on Nov. 17, 2018.
Girl Scout troops 369, 9939 and 1986 hand out fruit, water, pickle juice and, yes, Girl Scout cookies at an aid station on Thornydale Road at Overton Road during El Tour de Tucson on Nov. 17, 2018.
A lone stop sign on a quiet stretch of Thornydale Road during El Tour de Tucson on Nov. 17, 2018.
Kendyl Shields, 9, center, cheers for her stepdad approaching on Thornydale Road north of Tangerine Road during El Tour de Tucson on Nov. 17, 2018.
An Arizona Ranger and Marana Police officer direct traffic in a tight spot at Camino de Oeste and Moore Road during El Tour de Tucson on Nov. 17, 2018.
Charlotte Harris refills water bottles for riders at the Rotary Club of Marana aid station on Moore Road during El Tour de Tucson on Nov. 17, 2018.
Kathleen Star hands out doughnuts to grateful riders "just because" during El Tour de Tucson on Nov. 17, 2018.
Riders feast on orange slices at the Rotary Club of Marana aid station on Moore Road at Camino de Oeste during El Tour de Tucson on Nov. 17, 2018.
Two riders pass dirt roads intersecting Thornydale Road during El Tour de Tucson on Nov. 17, 2018.
A rider gives the thumbs up on Thornydale Road north of Linda Visita during El Tour de Tucson on Nov. 17, 2018.
A pack north on Thornydale Road south of Tangerine Road during El Tour de Tucson on Nov. 17, 2018.
Packs thin out heading north on Thornydale Road north of Tangerine Road during El Tour de Tucson on Nov. 17, 2018.
Charlotte Harris refills water bottles for riders at the Rotary Club of Marana aid station during El Tour de Tucson on Nov. 17, 2018.
Riders on Colossal Cave Road cross the Pantano Wash during the 36th El Tour de Tucson perimeter bicycling race, Nov. 17, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Wanda Gregory, right, riding with "Pedal for Platelets - Team Steve" named for her son, grabs some nutrition at aid station No. 9 in Sabino Creek during the 36th El Tour de Tucson perimeter bicycling race, Nov. 17, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
A pair of cyclists walk their bikes through the fall foliage in Sabino Creek during the 36th El Tour de Tucson perimeter bicycling race, Nov. 17, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Mark Couzens, a nearby resident, cheers on the riders with shouts of "Riders rule!" during the 36th El Tour de Tucson perimeter bicycling race, Nov. 17, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. Couzens noted how much he appreciated vocal supporters when he ran marathons.
Rincon Valley Fire District paramedics tend to a pair of injured cyclists in the road on Old Spanish Trail during the 36th El Tour de Tucson perimeter bicycling race, Nov. 17, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. Two cyclists were transported with injuries, though both were alert and conscious.
Rincon Valley Fire District paramedics tend to a pair of injured cyclists in the road on Old Spanish Trail during the 36th El Tour de Tucson perimeter bicycling race, Nov. 17, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. Two cyclists were transported with injuries, though both were alert and conscious.
Riders and drivers alike share the road on Colossal Cave Road near the Pantano Wash during the 36th El Tour de Tucson perimeter bicycling race, Nov. 17, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Riders ascend the hill on Colossal Cave Road near Del Lago Golf Course during the 36th El Tour de Tucson perimeter bicycling race, Nov. 17, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
For one day this sign seems to be an understatement near the hill on Colossal Cave Road near Del Lago Golf Course during the 36th El Tour de Tucson perimeter bicycling race, Nov. 17, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
The tandem of Marisa Farro Miro and Ronald Budhi, both of Colorado Springs, travel with a pack along Colossal Cave Road near Del Lago Golf Course during the 36th El Tour de Tucson perimeter bicycling race, Nov. 17, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
The leaders, including eventual winner David Salomon (14), ascend the hill on Colossal Cave Road near Del Lago Golf Course during the 36th El Tour de Tucson perimeter bicycling race, Nov. 17, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Riders ascend the hill on Colossal Cave Road near Del Lago Golf Course during the 36th El Tour de Tucson perimeter bicycling race, Nov. 17, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Kelli Kiekens (294) grinds out the last bit of a steep incline on Colossal Cave Road near Del Lago Golf Course during the 36th El Tour de Tucson perimeter bicycling race, Nov. 17, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
Riders ascend the hill on Colossal Cave Road near Del Lago Golf Course during the 36th El Tour de Tucson perimeter bicycling race, Nov. 17, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.
