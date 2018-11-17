Mexico's David Salomon won the 36th El Tour de Tucson 100-mile race on Saturday with an unofficial time of 3 hours 56 minutes 42 seconds. 

Damiano Cunego finished second with a time of 3:57.42.1, and Ulises Castillo (3:57.42.9) was third. The Tucson-based tandem team of Adam Bryfogle and Stephen Pedone finished fourth in 3:57.44. Paul Thomas of Tucson finished just behind them at 3:57.55.

Californian Shelby Reynolds was the top-finishing woman. She finished the 100-mile race in 4:14.29.

Salomon,38, won El Tour 10 years ago, and finished second in last year's 106-mile race in 4:03.28. His sister, Betsabe, was last year's top-finishing woman. Salomon is headquartered in Ciudad Obregon, Sonora.

El Tour de Tucson is the largest participatory sporting event in Southern Arizona. The race — which is broken up into four different distances — brought an estimated 7,000 riders to Tucson. The participants range from pros like Floyd Landis to weekend warriors. 

This story is developing, and will be updated.

 

