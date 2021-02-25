Defending Cologuard Classic champ Bernhard Langer showing that 60 is the new 50

But he concedes there’s more to it than that.

“Golf is not just about fitness,” said Langer, who begins his Cologuard Classic title defense Friday. “It’s very technical and very mental. I have been able to improve my golf swing over the years, and it becomes a little more consistent and reliable. And then mentally, it is one of the hardest sports you’ll ever tackle, because there is so much time to think and so many shots are not good or not great or not as good as you expect them to be. So it is easy to get down on yourself.

“It is always a battle, but I have been tremendously blessed to be able to play this long at this level. When I turned pro on tour at 18, I never thought I would still be playing professionally at 63.”

Langer’s ability to extend his “prime” is rare, but it isn’t unique. More and more athletes are performing at an elite level at ages when they’re supposed to be in decline.

Tom Brady just steered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win at 43. Serena Williams reached the Australian Open semifinals at 39. Novak Djokovic (33), Rafael Nadal (34) and Roger Federer (39) occupy three of the top five spots in the ATP world rankings. LeBron James is an NBA MVP candidate at 36.

What do they have in common?