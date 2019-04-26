The last time FC Tucson faced South Georgia Tormenta FC, the Men in Black were the first to score on a free kick. But then Tormenta FC immediately responded with two goals of their own and won 3-1.
On Friday night, Tormenta FC was first to score — but not until the second half. FC Tucson wasn't able to recover, as it dropped its second home match of the season 2-0.
In the teams' first meeting in Georgia at the start of April, FC Tucson lost because of a weak back line. This time, the back line worked almost seamlessly.
Tormenta FC out-shot FC Tucson 12-4, and 5-1 with shots on goal.
“We played unbelievably well defensively, until we took a play off,” FC Tucson coach Darren Sawatzky said. “We’re going to need to solve that and that has nothing to do with tactics — that has to do with desire and guys are going to have to look at themselves in the mirror and decided it’s time to work a little bit harder.”
FC Tucson will face Tormenta FC once more later this season, but first will close out a three-game homestand at 7 p.m. Tuesday when they host Lansing Ignite FC.
“It’s back to the drawing board,” Sawatzky said. “We’ve got to fight the next few days, get regenerated to turn around and fight against Lansing.”
FC Tucson had a couple of chances to equalize the game with less than 10 minutes remaining. In the 83rd minute, Roy Abergil had a header off a pass from Luke Hauswirth, but Tormenta FC’s keeper Pablo Jara made the save. Two minutes later, Guillermo Delgado’s shot went wide.
“I like that, but why do we have to wait to the last 10 minutes to choose to step on the gas,” Sawatzky said. “I mean, that’s indicative of our group and that’s something that we’re going to change.”
FC Tucson had a corner kick in stoppage time, when the ball found an empty pocket but Tormenta FC’s defense cleared it. Conner Antley ran up the pitch, passing FC Tucson’s keeper at midfield for a casual insurance goal for Tormenta FC.
Corner kicks
• Defender Austin Ledbetter was called up to Phoenix Rising on Friday, becoming the first player since FC Tucson made the move to USL League One to move up to the parent club.
• Defenders Kyle Venter and Scott Devoss both made their debut with FC Tucson on Friday. Venter recently returned from a lower-body injury, and Devoss was acquired from Hartford just before FC Tucson's last home game.
• A total of five yellow cards were handed out in the second half Friday. Jose Terron was handed FC Tucson’s only yellow card, while South Georgia Tormenta FC drew the other four.