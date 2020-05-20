Delayed, modified, canceled: The latest on Tucson’s Little Leagues amid the coronavirus pandemic

The guidelines set forth by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Tucson Mayor Regina Romero apply to everyone, but Tucson’s Little Leagues aren’t in lockstep.

As of Wednesday, 10 of the 11 leagues in District 5 had decided to cancel their already-delayed spring seasons. Only Canyon View continued to explore the feasibility of playing a modified season.

In District 12, five of 12 leagues had decided not to proceed, including two of the district’s largest: Copper Hills and Sunnyside. The other seven were still figuring it out, with at least one, Rincon, determined to play if at all possible.

“It’s kind of a waiting game,” District 12 administrator Cindy Snow said.

But one with a time limit. The earliest leagues could resume play, as of now, is June 22. That date is based on two factors. The first is Romero’s extension of Tucson’s emergency declaration — including park facility closures — through June 8. The second is Little League International’s recommendation that leagues implement a two-week training period before playing games. The latter is part of the organization’s extensive “Season Resumption Guide,” which includes a variety of recommended best practices.