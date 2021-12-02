 Skip to main content
Desert Diamond Casino joins sports wagering game, opens kiosks in Sahuarita
Desert Diamond Casino joins sports wagering game, opens kiosks in Sahuarita

  • Updated

Wavalene Saunders, vice chairwoman of the Tohono O'odham Nation, places the first bet at one of the new sports betting kiosks after a ribbon cutting ceremony at Desert Diamond Casino, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

Desert Diamond Casino is joining the sportsbook game, just in time for college football’s championship season.

The casino, at 1100 W. Pima Mine Road in Sahuarita, opened six new automated sports betting kiosks during a ribbon-cutting on Thursday morning. The kiosks, located adjacent to Desert Diamond’s sports bar, allow fans to bet on games at any time. The sports gambling will be locally run through a partnership with Desert Diamond and the Kambi Group.

Sports betting kiosks mark Desert Diamond's initial foray into gambling. The Sahuarita location will eventually open in-person and online sportsbooks.

Mike Bean, CEO of the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise, said sports gambling will “offer a whole new level of gaming entertainment to guests.” Sports fans can bet anywhere from $1 to $10,000 on games, over-unders, futures bets and more from the kiosks.

Desert Diamond said the kiosks are the first phase in its foray into sports gambling, which was legalized in Arizona on Sept. 9. The casino is planning more kiosks and live, in-person betting at its locations in Tucson, Sahuarita and Phoenix’s West Valley. Desert Diamond is also opening an online sportsbook in the near future.

Desert Diamond joins Casino del Sol, which both opened an in-person sportsbook and debuted sports wagering kiosks last month. Sol Sports is the first in-person sportsbook in Southern Arizona and one of just a handful in the state.

