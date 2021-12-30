Desert Showcase will bring Major League Soccer, USL teams to Tucson

Major League Soccer's spring training is returning to Tucson next month for a 12th year and expanding preseason soccer action as part of the Desert Showcase.

Real Salt Lake, Sporting Kansas City, the Colorado Rapids, the Houston Dynamo and the Seattle Sounders will come to town late next month for training and a series of exhibition matches. Real Salt Lake will face the Sounders Jan. 26 at 7 p.m., with Sporting KC taking on the Colorado Rapids three days later at 4 p.m.. The Rapids and Dynamo will square off Feb. 5 at 4 p.m.

Tickets for the Desert Showcase go on sale Friday at 1 p.m.

"Anytime that we can get teams to come down to Tucson for preseason, I think it’s a good thing," FC Tucson president Amanda Powers said. "But it’s always great to have a team like the Seattle Sounders choose to come to Tucson."

Powers said Sporting Kansas City and Real Salt Lake have been "sort of strongholds" during the more than a decade that Tucson has hosted pro soccer spring training. It helps, she said that SKC coach Peter Vermes is a very good friend of FC Tucson co-founder Rick Schantz, now the head coach of USL's Phoenix Rising FC.