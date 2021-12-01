Diamondbacks sign former UA standout Mark Melancon to 2-year deal worth $14 million

PHOENIX — The Diamondbacks made a move to solidify the back end of their bullpen on Wednesday, adding four-time All-Star and former Arizona Wildcats standout Mark Melancon on a two-year deal worth a reported $14 million.
The right-handed Melancon, who will be 37 by opening day, led the big leagues with 39 saves last year in his only season with the San Diego Padres. He had a 4-3 record and 2.23 ERA to earn his first All-Star appearance since 2016.
Melancon's deal also has a mutual option for 2024.
The D-backs had problems all over the roster last season, finishing with a 52-110 record, but a bad bullpen was among the worst issues. Almost all spots will be up for grabs next season, though holdovers like Joe Mantiply, J.B. Wendelken and Caleb Smith are prime candidates to relieve.
Melancon will almost certainly be the team's closer. He played in college at Arizona and has 244 career saves over a well-traveled 13-year MLB career that includes time with the Pirates, Giants, Braves, Yankees, Astros, Red Sox, Padres and Nationals.
Alfonso Rivas is the 30th Wildcat to make his major league debut since 2009. Here's the list.
Alfonso Rivas makes the big leagues, joins select group of ex-Cats
Alfonso Rivas made his major-league debut on Sunday, singling in his first at-bat as a member of of the Chicago Cubs. In doing so, Rivas became the 30th ex-Wildcat to make the big leagues since 20009.
Here's a look at the list:
Daniel Schlereth
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: May 29, 2009
Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Ryan Perry
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: April 8, 2009
Team: Detroit Tigers
Brad Mills
Position: Starting pitcher/relief pitcher
Big-league debut: June 18, 2009
Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Mark Melancon
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: April 26, 2009
Team: New York Yankees
Trevor Crowe
Position: Outfielder
Big-league debut: April 9, 2009
Team: Cleveland Indians
Konrad Schmidt
Position: Catcher
Big-league debut: Sept. 13, 2010
Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Jason Donald
Position: Shortstop
Big-league debut: May 18, 2010
Team: Cleveland Indians
Jordan Brown
Position: First base/outfield
Big-league debut: Aug. 1, 2010
Team: Cleveland Indians
Cory Burns
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: Aug. 4, 2012
Team: San Diego Padres
Preston Guilmet
Position: Relief pitcher
Big-league debut: July 10, 2013
Team: Cleveland Indians
Donn Roach
Position: Starting pitcher/relief pitcher
Big-league debut: April 2, 2014
Team: San Diego Padres
Brad Glenn
Position: Outfielder
Big-league debut: June 27, 2014
Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Dan Butler
Position: Catcher
Big-league debut: Aug. 10, 2014
Team: Boston Red Sox
Rob Refsnyder
Position: Second base/outfield
Big-league debut: July 11, 2015
Team: New York Yankees
Jett Bandy
Position: Catcher
Big-league debut: Sept. 14, 2015
Team: Los Angeles Angels
Joey Rickard
Position: Outfielder
Big-league debut: April 4, 2016
Team: Baltimore Orioles
Andy Burns
Position: Infielder
Big-league debut: May 9, 2016
Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Alex Mejia
Position: Shortstop
Big-league debut: June 29, 2017
Team: St. Louis Cardinals
Willie Calhoun
Position: Third baseman/outfielder/designated hitter
