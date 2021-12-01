 Skip to main content
Diamondbacks sign former UA standout Mark Melancon to 2-year deal worth $14 million
top story editor's pick
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks sign former UA standout Mark Melancon to 2-year deal worth $14 million

  • Updated

Padres pitcher Mark Melancon pitches during the ninth inning of a June 27 game against the Diamondbacks.

 Gregory Bull, Associated Press

PHOENIX — The Diamondbacks made a move to solidify the back end of their bullpen on Wednesday, adding four-time All-Star and former Arizona Wildcats standout Mark Melancon on a two-year deal worth a reported $14 million.

The right-handed Melancon, who will be 37 by opening day, led the big leagues with 39 saves last year in his only season with the San Diego Padres. He had a 4-3 record and 2.23 ERA to earn his first All-Star appearance since 2016.

Melancon's deal also has a mutual option for 2024.

The D-backs had problems all over the roster last season, finishing with a 52-110 record, but a bad bullpen was among the worst issues. Almost all spots will be up for grabs next season, though holdovers like Joe Mantiply, J.B. Wendelken and Caleb Smith are prime candidates to relieve.

Melancon will almost certainly be the team's closer. He played in college at Arizona and has 244 career saves over a well-traveled 13-year MLB career that includes time with the Pirates, Giants, Braves, Yankees, Astros, Red Sox, Padres and Nationals.

