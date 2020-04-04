Dog sports: Barn hunt and dock diving participants embrace sports' camaraderie and inclusivity

Dock diving is exactly as it sounds. One by one, dogs run the length of a dock and jump as far out into the water as possible, competing for height or distance, as they chase after a toy. While any dog can compete in the sport, smaller dogs have an advantage over larger dogs. The sport is split up into divisions based on distance, with a separate category for dogs whose withers are under 16 inches tall.

In late January, Hoehle-Adams brought Loretta to Surprise to compete in their first dock diving competition: the American Kennel Club Copper Classic Dog Show.

Loretta “flew off the dock” on her first jump. She performed well during competition and in the months since has earned her Dock Senior title with North American Diving Dogs and hit a personal best of just over 19 feet.

“She challenges me every day, but the trust we have in each other is amazing,” Hoele-Adams said of her dog. “All I have in my business and dog sports is because of her.”

Loretta was on track to earn a title in her other sport, barn hunt, when the season was put on hold due to coronavirus concerns. While dock diving isn’t as widely known in Southern Arizona, barn hunt has a strong following of participants.

‘It’s a bucketload of fun from a competitive level’