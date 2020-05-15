Drag racer Steve Huff's electrifying record should put charge into Tucson Dragway

Huff made his final attempt at 11:58 p.m. He did not look at his speedometer as he drove.

“I heard on my radio, ‘201,’ and I was just on top of the world, he said.

The record should be a boon for Tucson Dragway, located at the Pima County Fairgrounds. Track manager Matt DeYoung said Thursday that Huff’s accomplishment is “a massive thing for us.”

That Huff was even allowed to go 200 mph well into the night emphasizes just one of the advantages of his electric dragster. It’s quiet compared to combustion engines, save for the sound of the tires breaking away from the glue on the track. There is no oil to spill.

And the cost of running and maintaining the electric dragster is minimal.

In between his record-breaking attempts, Huff plugged his car into a 220-volt outlet on site at the Tucson Dragway. He estimates that each charge cost about 70 cents.

Huff said the average amortized cost of one race in his dragster is about $40. Other 200-mile-per-hour cars can cost up to $1,000 per race.