Drivers, start your engines: Racing resumes at Tucson Speedway this weekend, with fans in the stands

After two months under quarantine, who isn’t feeling the need for speed these days?

Racing fans and those just looking for some family-friendly outdoor entertainment are in luck this weekend. Tucson Speedway will re-open Saturday as part of an Armed Forces Weekend Memorial Day Doubleheader. Tickets are $14 per day for adults at the gate or online, with two-day passes available for $20 at tucsonspeedway.com.

“We started the season with the Chilly Willy Classic back in January and got one race off in March, then we shut down for COVID,” administrator Shelly McGriff said.

McGriff and the rest of the staff at Tucson Speedway have been idling the past few months. On May 7, the speedway hosted what McGriff believes was the first large public event in Pima County since the coronavirus shutdown — a drive-in showing of the Tom Cruise film “Days of Thunder.”

“It was phenomenal,” McGriff said. “The county was there watching us take money and use the social distancing guidelines and requirements. We had wash basins, Port-O-Lets and it went without a hitch.”