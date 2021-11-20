El Tour a chance to remember 'Mama Bear,' raise money for cancer research

Saturday marked the 38th annual El Tour de Tucson and the return of the event after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to be canceled last year.
The race had a different meaning for Amanda Carter. She rode Saturday in honor of her mother, Danell, who died five years ago of ovarian cancer. She was 56.
Carter rode Saturday with a team of 27 other cyclists, including her friend and co-captain Leah Mein.
"Team Mama Bear" was a fitting name.
Danell Carter "was a second mom to me,” said Mein, who has been friends with Amanda Carter since high school. “I was raised by a single father. Amanda and I went to high school together and Danell was kind of like the school mom. She was everybody’s mom and the holidays would come around and people’s birthday’s and she just brought the community together. She brought friends together and families. They were really big on gatherings, so we just spend a lot of time together.”
Mein is an avid cyclist, having taken up the sport after first starting with distance running.
“Amanda had actually inspired me to start getting into 5K and 10K races, and so I started taking up running initially,” Mein said. “I did my first 10K without Amanda, then I did my first half-marathon and then I did my first full marathon. Once I kind of dominated running, I got into cycling.”
Mein thought Amanda Carter would benefit from cycling, too.
“When her mom passed away, she had more time and I wanted to keep her mind busy," she said, "So I got her to come out and do a ride with me.”
Mein did her first El Tour alone. Carter joined her a year later, and instantly fell in love with the sport — and the event. The largest participatory sporting event in Southern Arizona, El Tour is unique in the world of cycling. The late-November race draws riders from near and far, lured by the warm weather and scenic views.
Carter partnered with the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition to raise over $21,000 in honor of her mother ahead of Saturday’s event. She said she was both and thankful for the support.
“What absolutely just blew my mind was the local support through the businesses here in Tucson,” Carter said. “I always knew friends and family would want to come alongside me and support (me), but the outpour of support that we got through sponsorship is really what amazed us.”
Mein got emotional when asked what her message was to those who donated and helped spread the word about the fundraiser.
“I think my message would just be thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Mein said. “Thank you for coming alongside the Carter family and allowing us the opportunity to bring awareness and raise funds for such a deserving cause.”