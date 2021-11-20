El Tour a chance to remember 'Mama Bear,' raise money for cancer research

Mein thought Amanda Carter would benefit from cycling, too.

“When her mom passed away, she had more time and I wanted to keep her mind busy," she said, "So I got her to come out and do a ride with me.”

Mein did her first El Tour alone. Carter joined her a year later, and instantly fell in love with the sport — and the event. The largest participatory sporting event in Southern Arizona, El Tour is unique in the world of cycling. The late-November race draws riders from near and far, lured by the warm weather and scenic views.

Carter partnered with the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition to raise over $21,000 in honor of her mother ahead of Saturday’s event. She said she was both and thankful for the support.

“What absolutely just blew my mind was the local support through the businesses here in Tucson,” Carter said. “I always knew friends and family would want to come alongside me and support (me), but the outpour of support that we got through sponsorship is really what amazed us.”

Mein got emotional when asked what her message was to those who donated and helped spread the word about the fundraiser.

“I think my message would just be thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Mein said. “Thank you for coming alongside the Carter family and allowing us the opportunity to bring awareness and raise funds for such a deserving cause.”