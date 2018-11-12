Gary Hirsch began riding El Tour de Tucson as a way to help Rotary International in its quest to eradicate polio.
The Tucsonan never could have known that the idea from his friend, Michael J. Harris, would grow into such a big deal.
Hirsch and his team of Rotarians will take part in their 10th consecutive El Tour on Saturday. Last year, 100 Rotarians from around the world participated in the Ride to End Polio program by riding El Tour, while 225 more rode at home in the Ride to End Polio Indoors. Since 2009, riders have raised $47 million for the PolioPlus fund. All money that Rotary raises is matched two-to-one by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
“It was just a bike ride," said Hirsch, who has chaired or co-chaired eight of the last 10 rides. “I didn't think … I start to cry when I think about it. I’m a softie. I’m not big on patting myself on the back. It feels like an incredibly profound gift to say, ‘Yeah, I’ve been doing this.’
“Our goal is $10 million for this year, including the matches. If we raise $10 million, great. If we raise $2 million, great. It’s not only $2 million, it is two million doses of polio vaccine for kids in Asia. We will pass $50 million this year. That’s pretty cool, regardless of this year’s numbers.”
Harris is never far from Hirsch's mind. The two rode El Tour together early on. As they reached the finish line one year, the two friends vowed to ride the full 106 miles.
"We knew we could do it," Hirsch said.
It never happened. Harris, a real estate broker and longtime philanthropist, died of cancer in March 2011. He was president-elect of the Casas Adobes Rotary Club when he died.
Hirsch kept his vow to ride the 106 miles. The first year that he chaired the Ride, Hirsch rode the full course — even though he had a wicked flu. He said he "felt obligated" to finish.
Hirsch, 68, continues to honor his friend by riding El Tour. Hirsch and his wife, Kandy, have biked every weekend over the last month either outside or at the Tucson JCC’s spin class. Earlier this month, they rode 60 miles through San Diego. The Hirsches plan to take part in the 75-mile ride on Saturday.
“We amp it up about a month before and try to keep active all year long," he said. "There’s no point in trying to be first at the finish line.”
Hirsch will be riding with Rotarians from Tucson and from countries around the world, including France and Australia. Rotary’s General Secretary John Hewko is riding in El Tour for the seventh time.
What kept Hirsch going during his first 106-mile ride is the same thing that motivates him today — the children. Once a worldwide scourge, polio is now found in only two countries — Pakistan and Afghanistan.
“In 1988 there were 350,000 cases of polio. Last year there were fewer than 30,” Hirsch said. “That keeps me going. And when we’re done, (Rotary) District 5500 played a role.
“That last 10 miles is tough; somewhat uphill and it’s the middle of nowhere. I dig down. This is not about me, about finishing this ride, or about being strong. It’s about saving a kid from misery. That’s what keeps me going.”