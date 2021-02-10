 Skip to main content
El Tour de Tucson, rescheduled for April, is now off; officials aim to hold race this fall
editor's pick

El Tour de Tucson, rescheduled for April, is now off; officials aim to hold race this fall

  • Updated
El Tour de Tucson

El Tour de Tucson bicyclists ride down South Old Spanish Trail during the 37th annual El Tour de Tucson. About 9,000 riders rode in Arizona’s longest-running bicycle event last November. The next El Tour has been pushed back to April.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star 2019

El Tour de Tucson, postponed from last November until April because of COVID-19, is now off.

Race officials said Wednesday that the decision was made "after carefully monitoring the ongoing public health concerns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic" and out of "an abundance of caution for the safety and wellness of our cyclists, volunteers, staff and the communities through which the route passes." 

Plus, El Tour officials noted, the cyclists that make up the race "were well beyond any state or local thresholds for public gatherings."

Executive director TJ Juskiewicz said safety has been the race's top priority. The 2020 race was initially scheduled for Nov. 21, 2020 before it was moved to April 10.

All riders who registered for El Tour will have their money deferred to the next race, now scheduled for Nov. 20 of this year.

Compiled in part from a news release.

