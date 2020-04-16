El Tour registration opens Monday; CEO Charlene Grabowski 'cautiously and optimistically' anticipating big event

  • Updated
El Tour logo

Registration for the Nov. 21 Banner-University Medicine 38th El Tour de Tucson will open on Monday. Early-bird registration is $130.

This year’s distances will be 100 miles, 57 miles and 28 miles. There will also be “fun rides” of 10, 5 and 1 miles.

El Tour CEO Charlene Grabowski said event officials are staying in contact with medical advisors to make sure the ride will be safe in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“At the same time,” she said, “we are cautiously and optimistically looking forward to future and delivering an amazing ride” in November.

