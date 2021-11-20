El Tour's wild finish ends with Gerardo Ulloa taking first place

The beer, which was released at the end of September, has been well-received. Blood orange brings the acidity and flavor, like a mandarin orange but sweeter. It also compliments a hoppy, bitter beer.

On the call

Former Olympian and pro cyclist Frankie Andreu served as Saturday's announcer. He said he was excited to be at El Tour, the last event of the season's packed cycling schedule.

“Well, it’s (El) Tour de Tucson. I mean, it’s famous. The water crossings, you always hear about it and I've had a ton of friends and a ton of people that have come out to ride it,” Andreu said. “I’ve never ridden it, but I've heard about it for many, many years and I've always wanted to come and so this was an opportunity for me to come back — coming off COVID, when they had a year off. I knew people were just super excited to come out and do an event. I knew it was going to be a big event. I wanted to be a part of that.”

Andreu was part of the US Postal Service team as a professional cyclist and competed in the 1988 and 1996 Olympics. He coached for a while after retiring from competition, then worked in television before becoming a race announcer.