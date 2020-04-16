Elite Sporting Goods filled a void for youth sports in Tucson; can it now escape a hole?

Camen, 44, grew up in Tucson and played baseball in the Cactus Little League and for Palo Verde High School. After attending junior college, he began working for Baum’s in 1997. Camen made $4.25 an hour and did “whatever they wanted me to do,” he said, including tasks as menial as taking out the trash.

Camen eventually became the store manager, a job he held for 10 years. When the owners of Baum’s decided to close the store, Camen realized a void would be left in its wake. Valenzuela, who had been one of Camen’s customers and became his friend, felt the same way – that Tucson needed a sporting-goods store with the service and services Baum’s had provided. They went into business together, and Camen brought with him the ethos he had picked up from his former employer: “We don’t want to be a store. We want to be a destination.”

Camen accepts the fact that people will shop online for the sake of convenience and often price. But he believes they’re missing out on something by not shopping local.

“I don’t understand how parents can do that with their kid,” Camen said. “To me, it’s an experience. You can put three different gloves on that are the same model, and they all feel different. I want to put it on my hand, feel it, smell it.”